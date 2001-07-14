NOVARTIS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Novartis AG on Behalf of Novartis Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Novartis AG (“Novartis” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NVS) on behalf of Novartis stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Novartis has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On May 5, 2022, Novartis “announced a temporary, voluntary suspension of production at its radioligand therapy production sites in Ivrea, Italy and Millburn, New Jersey.” The production halt was to “address potential quality issues identified in its manufacturing process.”

On this news, Novartis’ stock fell $2.06, or 2.3%, to close at $86.21 on May 5, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on May 31, 2022 STAT News published an article entitled “Deocuments show problems at Novartis facility where cancer drug production was halted.” The article reported that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had cited deficiencies at the Company’s New Jersey facility following an inspection in late 2021, including a “concern that Novartis failed to notify customers about batches of Lutathera… that were distributed despite failing to meet quality specifications.”

On this news, Novartis’ stock fell sharply during intraday trading on May 31, 2022, thereby injuring investors further.

