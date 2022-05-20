GAP ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Gap, Inc. on Behalf of Gap Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Gap, Inc. (“Gap” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GPS) on behalf of Gap stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Gap has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On May 20, 2022, during trading hours, The Wall Street Journal published an article entitled “Old Navy Made Clothing Sizes for Everyone. It Backfired. The clothing brand’s push for inclusivity left it with a shortage of middle sizes. ‘It’s super-frustrating.’” The article stated that “Old Navy set out to make clothes shopping more inclusive for women of all body types. It ended up with too many extra-small and extra-large items and too few of the rest, a mismatch that frustrated customers and contributed to falling sales and a management shake-up.” Further, the article stated that “Gap warned that sales for the spring quarter would fall short of expectations in part due to troubles at Old Navy[,]” but that “[t]he extended sizes were the culprit, according to current and former employees.” Finally, the article stated that “Old Navy’s stumbles don’t bode well for Gap Inc. In 2021, Old Navy accounted for 54% of the company’s sales and roughly 80% of profits[.]”

On this news, Gap Inc.’s stock fell $0.60 per share, or 5.5%, to close at $10.33 on May 23, 2022, the next full trading day.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Gap shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at [email protected], by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling+out+this+contact+form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

