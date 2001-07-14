Datto Appoints New Vice President for Asia Pacific

Datto+Holding+Corp. (“Datto”) ( NYSE:MSP, Financial), the leading global provider of security and cloud-based software solutions purpose-built for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), today announced the appointment of Mark Clayton as Vice President, Asia Pacific at Datto, responsible for delivering security solutions to MSPs in the region.

Based out of Datto’s Singapore office, Clayton will drive Go-To-Market efforts across Asia Pacific and expand its footprint in the region. In addition, he will be responsible for driving business growth and capturing the region’s enormous opportunity by leveraging MSPs and indirect channels to market.

With over three decades of experience in the enterprise technology industry – including 10 years of which were spent in Asia – Clayton has a successful track record of delivering complex IT solutions to global enterprises and service providers. Prior to joining Datto, he held leadership positions in management, operations, and sales functions for global technology leaders such as Nutanix, Dell Technologies, and Cisco in North America and Asia. Clayton was most recently Vice President overseeing Asia Pacific Japan and China (APJC) service provider sales at Nutanix, where he established and grew the company’s MSP business into a multi-million dollar business unit.

“Home to some of the world’s largest digital economies, small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in Asia Pacific are in critical need of reliable security solutions,” said Sanjay Singh, Chief Revenue Officer at Datto. “I am pleased to welcome Mark to the team to accelerate the market presence in this region. His deeply entrenched understanding of regional business requirements, combined with extensive strategic and sales experience, will be a key asset to delivering important security solutions to this market.”

According to IDC, Asia Pacific is leading the global shift to digital business, accelerated by disruption from the pandemic. It is forecasted that 1 in 3 companies in the region will generate more than 30% of their revenues from digital products and services by 2023. To fortify their businesses, vital organisations need to invest in security, disaster recovery, and network management capabilities.

“SMEs are faced with similar cybersecurity challenges as large enterprises; however, their ability to confront these threats is impeded by limited IT resources,” said Clayton. “I am excited to work with MSP partners to accelerate efforts in securing their clients, building their cyber-resilience and future readiness. I look forward to accelerating continued growth in one of the fastest digitalising regions today, empowering businesses with mission-critical IT capabilities to succeed.”

About Datto

As the leading global provider of security and cloud-based software solutions purpose-built for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), Datto believes there is no limit to what small and medium businesses (SMBs) can achieve with the right technology. Datto’s proven Unified Continuity, Networking, Endpoint Management, and Business Management solutions drive cyber resilience, efficiency, and growth for MSPs. Delivered via an integrated platform, Datto’s solutions help its global ecosystem of MSP partners serve over one million businesses around the world. From proactive dynamic detection and prevention to fast, flexible recovery from cyber incidents, Datto’s solutions defend against costly downtime and data loss in servers, virtual machines, cloud applications, or anywhere data resides. Since its founding in 2007, Datto has won numerous awards for its product excellence, superior technical support, rapid growth, and for fostering an outstanding workplace. With headquarters in Norwalk, Connecticut, Datto has global offices in Australia, Canada, China, Denmark, Germany, Israel, the Netherlands, Singapore, and the United Kingdom. Learn more at www.datto.com.

