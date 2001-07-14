Tech Data Launches B2B eCommerce Platform PEER CONNEXIONS

Tech Data India, a TD SYNNEX company, today announced the launch of its B2B eCommerce platform PEER CONNEXIONS. This new Platform aims to realize “Transforming the Traditional to Digital,” reflecting the industry’s pivot towards eCommerce.

Through this initiative, channel partners will have access to:

Detailed technical, commercial information and product catalogues

Pricing and inventory status

Wide range of promotions and special price offers

Ability to register, transact on a common platform

24x7 Availability

Source and sell services

Loyalty benefits

Many other functionalities

“Peer Connexions empower resellers with unparalleled convenience, allowing Tech Data to better support and enable their business,” said Sundaresan Kanappan, Vice President of Next Generation Technologies for Asia Pacific & Japan and Country General Manager for Tech Data India. “eCommerce has transformed the way we work and conduct business in India. As part of Tech Data’s global digital transformation, this Platform is a key go-to-market initiative to better support our channel fraternity.”

Jaishankar Krishnan Co-Founder, Peer Connexions said that "We are excited to announce the launch of our B2B collaboration Platform in India. The platform aims to digitally transform the way distribution channels engage with each other and increase transparency and ease of doing business for Brands, Distributors and Reseller partners. Peer Connexions is proud to have the support of Tech Data as one of our launch partners, and is in the process of adding more partners and brands on the platform over the next few months. The Peer Connexions platform is already actively supporting partners in Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore and Sri Lanka before bringing the offering to India. We are confident that with the wide range of features and services available on the Platform it will quickly become the preferred platform for doing business for all Channel partners."

For more information, please visit in.peerconnexions.com.

