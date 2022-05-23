AMD Showcases Industry-Leading Gaming, Commercial, and Mainstream PC Technologies at COMPUTEX 2022

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, at COMPUTEX 2022, AMD ( AMD) showcased its latest innovations in computing technology to advance the high-performance computing experience. AMD Chair and CEO Dr. Lisa Su provided a look at the upcoming Ryzen™ 7000 Series desktop processors with the new “Zen 4” architecture, which are set to deliver a significant increase in performance upon their launch in the fall of 2022. Additionally, Dr. Su highlighted the strong growth and momentum for AMD in the mobile market as 70 of the more than 200 expected ultrathin, gaming and commercial notebook designs powered by Ryzen 6000 Series processors have been launched or announced to-date. In addition, other AMD executives announced the newest addition to the Ryzen Mobile lineup, “Mendocino;” the newest AMD smart technology, SmartAccess Storage; and more details of the new AM5 platform, including support from leading motherboard manufacturers.



“At Computex 2022 we highlighted growing adoption of AMD in ultrathin, gaming and commercial notebooks from the leading PC providers based on the leadership performance and battery life of our Ryzen 6000 series mobile processors,” said Dr. Su. “With our upcoming AMD Ryzen 7000 Series desktop processors, we will bring even more leadership to the desktop market with our next-generation 5nm ‘Zen 4’ architecture and provide an unparalleled, high-performance computing experience for gamers and creators.”

AMD Ryzen 7000 Series Desktop Processors

Continuing to expand on the innovation and leadership performance of the Ryzen 5000 Series desktop processors, the new Ryzen 7000 Series desktop processors are based on the extremely efficient 5nm “Zen 4” architecture. The new processors will double the amount of L2 cache per core, feature higher clock speeds, and are projected to provide greater than 15% uplift in single-thread performance versus the prior generation, for an unmatched desktop PC experience.1 During the keynote, a pre-production Ryzen 7000 Series desktop processor was demonstrated running at 5.5 GHz clock speed throughout AAA game play. The same processor was also demonstrated performing more than 30% faster than an Intel Core i9 12900K in a Blender multi-threaded rendering workload.2

In addition to new “Zen 4” compute dies, the Ryzen 7000 series features an all-new 6nm I/O die. The new I/O die includes AMD RDNA™ 2-based graphics engine, a new low-power architecture adopted from AMD Ryzen mobile processors, support for the latest memory and connectivity technologies like DDR5 and PCI Express® 5.0, and support for up to 4 displays.

AMD Socket AM5 Platform

The new AMD Socket AM5 platform provides advanced connectivity for our most demanding enthusiasts. This new socket features a 1718-pin LGA design with support for up to 170W TDP processors, dual-channel DDR5 memory, and new SVI3 power infrastructure for leading all-core performance with our Ryzen 7000 Series processors. AMD Socket AM5 features the most PCIe 5.0 lanes in the industry with up to 24 lanes, making it our fastest, largest, and most expansive desktop platform with support for the next-generation and beyond class of storage and graphics cards.

The AM5 family features three levels of motherboards:

X670 Extreme: Bringing the most connectivity and extreme overclocking capabilities with PCIe 5.0 support for two graphics slots and one storage slot

X670: Supporting enthusiast overclocking with PCIe 5.0 support on one storage slot with graphics support optional

B650: Designed for performance users with PCIe 5.0 storage support



Motherboard models spanning all three chipsets are expected from partners including Asrock, Asus, Biostar, Gigabyte, and MSI, and PCIe 5.0 storage solutions will be available from a multitude of partners including Crucial, Micron, and Phison.

Expanding the AMD Ryzen Mobile Portfolio

With an incredible combination of performance and value, the new “Mendocino” processors will offer great everyday performance and are expected to be priced from US $399-$699. Featuring “Zen 2” cores and RDNA 2 architecture-based graphics, the processors are designed to deliver the best battery life and performance in the price band so users can get the most out of their laptop at an attractive price.

The first systems featuring the new “Mendocino” processors will be available from OEM partners in Q4 2022.

AMD Advantage™ Systems and AMD SmartAccess Storage

AMD Advantage laptops are designed to deliver great gaming experiences, offering state-of-the-art performance, beautiful high-refresh rate displays, great battery life and more. AMD Advantage systems feature AMD smart technologies, a collection of advanced capabilities that enable AMD CPUs and GPUs to work cohesively to help eliminate system bottlenecks and deliver maximum performance and efficiency. AMD today unveiled the latest addition to the smart technology family, AMD SmartAccess Storage3, which supports Microsoft DirectStorage and utilizes AMD Smart Access Memory™ technology and other AMD technologies to help reduce game load times and accelerate texture streaming. More information about AMD SmartAccess Storage will be provided in the coming months.

New AMD Advantage systems are available from a number of OEMs, including systems from Alienware, Asus, Lenovo, and HP, and now also include system integrator designs from Metamechbook and Origin PC.

Corsair is also launching their first-ever laptop designed for gamers and streamers, exclusively with AMD Advantage, including an integrated 10-key streaming command center powered by Elgato’s popular Stream Deck software, and a 1080p high-fidelity streaming grade webcam.

Supporting Resources

About AMD

For more than 50 years AMD has driven innovation in high-performance computing, graphics and visualization technologies. Billions of people, leading Fortune 500 businesses and cutting-edge scientific research institutions around the world rely on AMD technology daily to improve how they live, work and play. AMD employees are focused on building leadership high-performance and adaptive products that push the boundaries of what is possible. For more information about how AMD is enabling today and inspiring tomorrow, visit the AMD ( AMD) website, blog, LinkedIn and Twitter pages

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. ( AMD, Financial) such as the features, functionality, performance, availability, timing and expected benefits of AMD products including the AMD RyzenTM 7000 Series desktop processors, “Mendocino” processors and AMD Advantage™ Systems, which are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are commonly identified by words such as "would," "may," "expects," "believes," "plans," "intends," "projects" and other terms with similar meaning. Investors are cautioned that the forward-looking statements in this press release are based on current beliefs, assumptions and expectations, speak only as of the date of this press release and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations. Such statements are subject to certain known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond AMD's control, that could cause actual results and other future events to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements. Material factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, without limitation, the following: Intel Corporation’s dominance of the microprocessor market and its aggressive business practices; global economic uncertainty; loss of a significant customer; impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on AMD’s business, financial condition and results of operations; competitive markets in which AMD’s products are sold; market conditions of the industries in which AMD products are sold; cyclical nature of the semiconductor industry; quarterly and seasonal sales patterns; AMD's ability to adequately protect its technology or other intellectual property; unfavorable currency exchange rate fluctuations; ability of third party manufacturers to manufacture AMD's products on a timely basis in sufficient quantities and using competitive technologies; availability of essential equipment, materials, substrates or manufacturing processes; ability to achieve expected manufacturing yields for AMD’s products; AMD's ability to introduce products on a timely basis with expected features and performance levels; AMD's ability to generate revenue from its semi-custom SoC products; potential security vulnerabilities; potential security incidents including IT outages, data loss, data breaches and cyber-attacks; uncertainties involving the ordering and shipment of AMD’s products; AMD’s reliance on third-party intellectual property to design and introduce new products in a timely manner; AMD's reliance on third-party companies for design, manufacture and supply of motherboards, software and other computer platform components; AMD's reliance on Microsoft and other software vendors' support to design and develop software to run on AMD’s products; AMD’s reliance on third-party distributors and add-in-board partners; impact of modification or interruption of AMD’s internal business processes and information systems; compatibility of AMD’s products with some or all industry-standard software and hardware; costs related to defective products; efficiency of AMD's supply chain; AMD's ability to rely on third party supply-chain logistics functions; AMD’s ability to effectively control sales of its products on the gray market; impact of government actions and regulations such as export administration regulations, tariffs and trade protection measures; AMD’s ability to realize its deferred tax assets; potential tax liabilities; current and future claims and litigation; impact of environmental laws, conflict minerals-related provisions and other laws or regulations; impact of acquisitions, joint ventures and/or investments on AMD's business, and ability of AMD to integrate acquired businesses, such as Xilinx; impact of any impairment of the combined company’s assets on the combined company’s financial position and results of operation; restrictions imposed by agreements governing AMD’s notes, the guarantees of Xilinx’s notes and the revolving credit facility; AMD's indebtedness; AMD's ability to generate sufficient cash to meet its working capital requirements or generate sufficient revenue and operating cash flow to make all of its planned R&D or strategic investments; political, legal, economic risks and natural disasters; future impairments of goodwill and technology license purchases; AMD’s ability to attract and retain qualified personnel; AMD’s stock price volatility; and worldwide political conditions. Investors are urged to review in detail the risks and uncertainties in AMD’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including but not limited to AMD’s most recent reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q.

©2022 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. All rights reserved. AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, AMD Advantage, Radeon, Ryzen, Smart Access Memory, and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

1 Testing as of May 5, 2022, by AMD Performance Labs. Single-thread performance evaluated with Cinebench R23 1T. AMD Ryzen 9 5950X System: ASUS ROG Crosshair VIII Hero X570, 2x8 DDR4-3600C16. AMD Ryzen 7000 Series: AMD Reference X670 Motherboard, 16-core Ryzen 7000 Series pre-production processor sample, 2x16GB DDR5-6000CL30. All systems configured with Radeon™ RX 6950XT GPU (driver: 22.10 Prime), Windows 11 Build 22000.593, Samsung 980 Pro 1TB SSD, Asetek 280MM liquid cooler. Results may vary when final products are released in market.

2 Testing as of May 5, 2022 by AMD Performance Labs. Render time measured in seconds to complete AMD Ryzen™ 7000 Series processor wallpaper render. AMD time: 204 seconds, Intel time: 297 seconds. Core i9-12900K System: ASUS ROG Maximus Z690 Hero, 2x16 DDR5-6400CL32. AMD Ryzen 7000 Series: AMD Reference X670 Motherboard, 2x16GB DDR5-6400CL32. All systems configured with Radeon™ RX 6950XT (driver: 22.10 Prime), Windows® 11 Build 22000.593, Samsung 980 Pro 1TB, Asetek 280MM liquid cooler. Results may vary.

3 SmartAccess Storage technology requires DirectStorage enabled games, OEM enablement with SmartAccess Memory on select laptops, with an AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series graphics card and Ryzen 6000 Series mobile processor. GD-210.

Contact:

Stacy MacDiarmid

AMD Communications

+1 512-658-2265

[email protected]

Laura Graves

AMD Investor Relations

+1 408-749-5467

[email protected]



