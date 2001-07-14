Calix Launches India Development Center to Drive Cloud Platform Innovation for Broadband Service Providers

To continue driving the innovation behind its industry-leading platforms and solutions, Calix%2C+Inc. (NYSE: CALX) announced the grand opening of the Calix India Development Center (CIDC) in Bengaluru, India. The 21,000-square-foot facility will expand research and development (R&D), Commercial Operations, and Marketing to support the next phase of hypergrowth for Calix. Calix chose to invest in Bengaluru, “India’s Silicon Valley,” for its new development center because of its position at the forefront of information technology in India. Bengaluru is known for attracting the top talent Calix needs to develop the next generation of solutions that are transforming the broadband industry.

A major focus of the CIDC will be to expand the development teams for the award-winning Calix Cloud platform. Calix Cloud is the industry’s only purpose-built platform that allows broadband service providers (BSPs) of all sizes to easily access real-time data, analytics, and automation to run an efficient and subscriber-centric business. Calix plans to double the initial CIDC workforce by the end of 2022.

Calix has developed its award-winning culture through a unique set of core beliefs and best practices, including:

Award-winning technological innovation and a focus on customer success. Calix cloud and software platforms, developed through extensive R&D, deliver unparalleled solutions that allow even the smallest BSP to innovate and transform. Industry-leading Revenue EDGE and Intelligent Access EDGE platforms, combined with the Calix Cloud and Customer Success Services, empower BSPs across the globe to quickly adopt industry best practices to propel their communities forward, become leaders in their markets, and drive back the competition from consumer giants.

An award-winning "Best Place to Work" that employees highly recommend. Glassdoor, the worldwide leader on insights into jobs and companies, elevated Calix to its annual Best Places to Work in 2022 list. Calix ranked #12 of top 50 small and medium businesses across the United States. Ninety-six percent of employees would recommend working at Calix.

A flexible hybrid work culture that attracts top talent. Calix has a longstanding commitment to a flexible working environment. This allows CIDC teams to embrace a hybrid working model with colleagues at the new center. The CIDC's hybrid culture is part of why Calix was recognized for its "Best Global Culture" by Comparably, a leading culture and compensation monitoring site.

“I am really excited about what’s going to happen here,” said Michael Weening, president and chief executive officer, to the new CIDC team at the center’s launch. “We believe there is a huge opportunity across every organization to put roles and jobs into this office. We are very proud of the culture we have built across Calix, a culture that is all about ‘better, better, never best.’ Thanks to that culture, no one else can do what we have done from a competitive perspective. We will continue to grow rapidly and steadily as we solidify our position as the premier cloud and software platforms company for top broadband businesses. This center represents the next chapter of what promises to be an incredible journey for Calix.”

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) – Calix cloud and software platforms enable service providers of all types and sizes to innovate and transform. Our customers utilize the real-time data and insights from Calix platforms to simplify their businesses and deliver experiences that excite their subscribers. The resulting growth in subscriber acquisition, loyalty, and revenue creates more value for their businesses and communities. This is the Calix mission; to enable broadband service providers of all sizes to simplify, excite, and grow.

