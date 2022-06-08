Insulet to Present at the William Blair & Company 42nd Annual Growth Stock Conference

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) (Insulet), the global leader in tubeless+insulin+pump technology with its Omnipod® brand of products, today announced that management will present at the William Blair & Company 42nd Annual Growth Stock Conference in Chicago on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern Time).

To listen to the live audio webcast of the presentation, please visit investors.insulet.com%2Fevents. A replay of the audio webcast will also be available following the event.

About Insulet Corporation:

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD), headquartered in Massachusetts, is an innovative medical device company dedicated to simplifying life for people with diabetes and other conditions through its Omnipod product platform. The Omnipod Insulin Management System provides a unique alternative to traditional insulin delivery methods. With its simple, wearable design, the disposable Pod provides up to three days of non-stop insulin delivery, without the need to see or handle a needle. Insulet’s latest innovation, the Omnipod® 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System, is a tubeless automated insulin delivery system, integrated with a continuous glucose monitor to manage blood sugar with no multiple daily injections, zero fingersticks, and is fully controlled by a compatible personal smartphone. Insulet also leverages the unique design of its Pod by tailoring its Omnipod technology platform for the delivery of non-insulin subcutaneous drugs across other therapeutic areas. For more information, please visit: insulet.com and omnipod.com.

©2022 Insulet Corporation. Omnipod is a registered trademark of Insulet Corporation.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220602005060/en/