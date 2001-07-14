ChromaDex Partners with Juvenis for Cross-Border Sales of Tru Niagen® into South Korea

ChromaDex Corp. (NASDAQ:CDXC) today announced a partnership with Juvenis to conduct cross-border sales of Tru Niagen® in South Korea. Juvenis is a Korean healthcare marketing company with a focus on the cosmetic and dietary supplement industries. With strong partnerships in a dynamic and trend-setting Korean market, Juvenis emphasizes products with differentiated science and proven benefits.

Tru Niagen® is one of Amazon’s top-selling brands in the Vitamin B3 category for boosting NAD+ levels and features ChromaDex’s proprietary ingredient, Niagen® (patented nicotinamide riboside or NR). Between 2019 and 2050, the Republic of Korea is expected to experience the highest increase in its share of older persons, with a 23% increase in those 65 years or older. Nine out of the 10 countries with the largest percentage increase in the share of older persons in the world will be in Eastern and South-Eastern Asia (United+Nations).

“As a pioneer of NAD+ research, we are committed to helping communities abroad discover the benefits of cellular energy, defense, repair, and vitality as they age. It is our goal to provide global access to Tru Niagen® and are thrilled to partner with Juvenis to bring its proven benefits to South Korea,” said Frank Jaksch, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of ChromaDex.

Just this April 2022, Dr. Charles Brenner (Alfred E Mann Family Foundation Chair in Diabetes and Cancer Metabolism at City of Hope National Medical Center and ChromaDex Chief Scientific Advisor) spoke about innovations in metabolism, including the importance of NR, at K.E.Y.+Platform in Seoul, South Korea.

Tru Niagen® will be available for sale in the South Korean market on several cross-border marketplaces including NaverSmartStore, 11thStreet, kakaoStore, Gmarket, Auction, and will also be available on www.TruNiagenKorea.com.

“We are pleased to execute a partnership with ChromaDex for the South Korean market,” said Dongyeon Kim, CEO of Juvenis. “With a strong collaboration between ChromaDex and Juvenis, we look forward to building a prosperous long-term business together. Above all, we are looking forward to working with ChromaDex to help the Korean community age healthier.”

NR, the key ingredient in Tru Niagen®, is the world’s most efficient NAD+ precursor on the market, particularly over NMN (nicotinamide mononucleotide). Supplementation with Niagen® is backed by 20 published and peer-reviewed clinical trials. Niagen® has achieved regulatory acceptance for use in supplements by the US FDA. Additionally, Niagen® has been approved for use in food supplements by the European Commission, complementary medicines by the Therapeutic Goods Administration of Australia (TGA), medical foods by the Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency (ANVISA), and medical foods by the Food Standards Australia New Zealand (FSANZ). Tru Niagen® has also been approved by Health Canada as a Natural Health Product.Additionally, ChromaDex continues to lead the industry in NAD+ research and recently announced that the ChromaDex External Research Program (CERPTM) reached over 250 material transfer agreements (MTAs) featuring Niagen® and other proprietary ingredients.

For additional information on the science supporting Niagen® visit www.chromadex.com.

About ChromaDex:

ChromaDex+Corp. is a global bioscience company dedicated to healthy aging. The ChromaDex team, which includes world-renowned scientists, is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+), levels of which decline with age. ChromaDex is the innovator behind NAD+ precursor nicotinamide riboside (NR), commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E. Nicotinamide riboside and other NAD+ precursors are protected by ChromaDex’s patent portfolio. ChromaDex maintains a website at www.chromadex.com to which ChromaDex regularly posts copies of its press releases as well as additional and financial information about the Company.

About Juvenis:

Juvenis is a Korean life sciences company with focus on healthcare. With strong partnerships in a dynamic and trend-setting market, Juvenis is focused on marketing products with defensible science with proven benefits. The pipeline of products include healthcare to skincare.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements related to global access of NIAGEN®. Statements that are not a description of historical facts constitute forward-looking statements and may often, but not always, be idntified by the use of such words as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," "plans," "potential," "possible," "probable," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," "should," "could" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. Risks that contribute to the uncertain nature of these forward-looking statements include the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and the global economy; our history of operating losses and need to obtain additional financing; the growth and profitability of our product sales; our ability to maintain sales, marketing and distribution capabilities; changing consumer perceptions of our products; our reliance on a single or limited number of third-party suppliers; and the risks and uncertainties associated with our business and financial condition. More detailed information about ChromaDex and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in ChromaDex's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, ChromaDex's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings submitted by ChromaDex to the SEC, copies of which may be obtained from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and actual results may differ materially from those suggested by these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement and ChromaDex undertakes no obligation to revise or update this release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

