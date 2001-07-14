STORE Capital to Attend Nareit's REITweek 2022

STORE+Capital+Corporation (NYSE: STOR), an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, today announced that its management will attend Nareit’s REITweek: 2022 Investor Conference being held in New York, New York June 7-9. Management will deliver a presentation on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 from 10:15 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Eastern Time and will host meetings with investors and analysts Tuesday, June 7 through Thursday, June 9.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is a leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,950 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers. Additional information about STORE Capital can be found on its website at www.storecapital.com.

