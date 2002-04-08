Manhattan Associates Unveils its New Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Website

ATLANTA, May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manhattan Associates Inc. ( MANH), a global leader in supply chain commerce solutions, has published its new ESG website to highlight how its technology and community of employees, customers and partners work in concert to build a more sustainable and equitable future.



Whether it’s empowering consumers to make ‘greener’ buying decisions, adding efficiencies to warehouses and transportation functions, or designing products that place both people and planet front of mind, Manhattan Associates’ industry leading solutions and services help customers manage their supply chains and retail operations in more sustainable and environmentally aware ways.

“Environmental protection, social justice and ethical management have become increasingly important to consumers, businesses and investors alike,” said Eddie Capel, Manhattan’s president and CEO. “Manhattan prides itself on building sustainability into all of our solutions because we’ve found that a more efficient and sustainable supply chain is also a more effective and profitable supply chain.”

Social responsibility is embedded in Manhattan’s people-first culture. The company offers a rich set of people and community programs including Diversity & Inclusion, Wellness, Career Development & Learning plus Feedback & Purpose initiatives.

“Our new ESG website is part of our ongoing effort to communicate and foster a wider sense of purpose and values in global supply chain commerce. We look forward to working with our industry leading customers and partners to promote real-world solutions that accelerate our path to a greener and better future,” added Capel.

Receive up-to-date product, customer, and partner news directly from Manhattan Associates on LinkedIn , Twitter , and Facebook .

About Manhattan Associates:

Manhattan Associates is a technology leader in supply chain and omnichannel commerce. We unite information across the enterprise, converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain execution. Our software, platform technology and unmatched experience help drive both top-line growth and bottom-line profitability for our customers. Manhattan Associates designs, builds and delivers leading edge cloud and on-premises solutions so that across the store, through your network or from your fulfillment center, you are ready to reap the rewards of the omnichannel marketplace. For more information, please visit www.manh.com .