First Advantage to Participate in Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference

ATLANTA, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Advantage Corporation ( FA), a leading global provider of technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital, today announced that Scott Staples, Chief Executive Officer, and David Gamsey, EVP and Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting and hosting private meetings during the Stifel 2022 Cross Sector Insight Conference in Boston, MA on Thursday, June 9, 2022. The presentation will take place at approximately 11:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time.



For more information on specific events and webcast details, visit the “Events & Presentations” section on the company’s investor relations website at https://investors.fadv.com.

Live webcasts and recordings of presentations will be available for a limited time under the “Events & Presentations” section on the company’s investor relations website.

First Advantage ( FA) is a leading global provider of technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital. The Company delivers innovative solutions and insights that help customers manage risk and hire the best talent. Enabled by its proprietary technology, First Advantage’s products and solutions help companies protect their brands and provide safer environments for their customers and their most important resources: employees, contractors, contingent workers, tenants, and drivers. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, First Advantage performs screens in over 200 countries and territories on behalf of its more than 33,000 customers. For more information about First Advantage, visit the Company’s website at https://fadv.com/.

