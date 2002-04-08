Green Thumb Industries Opens Good Green Grant Applications

CHICAGO and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Thumb Industries Inc. (“Green Thumb”) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and owner of RISE Dispensaries , opened applications for the third round of its Good Green Grant Program.



“The Good Green Grant Program was born out of the desire to reinvest cannabis funds back into the community and create opportunities for nonprofit organizations who are doing the groundwork to create real and sustained progress against the War on Drugs,” said Green Thumb Founder and Chief Executive Officer Ben Kovler. “Through this program, we are supporting nonprofits to help create opportunity and change in impacted communities.”

First launched in the fall of 2021, Good Green offers affordable mixed bud flower products. Sales from Good Green products fund grants awarded to nonprofit organizations that give back to communities of color disproportionately affected by the War on Drugs. Since the brand’s launch, Good Green has awarded more than $500,000 in grant money to eight organizations who encompass the brand’s three core pillars: education, employment and expungement. Good Green is on track to give more than $1 million by the end of year.

Good Green is committed to bringing responsible consumers and change-making organizations together to create real, lasting change. The brand’s current product offerings, including indica, sativa and hybrid mixed bud flower products, are available in Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

The Good Green Grant Program’s third round of applications are now open to local 501(c)3 organizations through 11:59 p.m. EST on August 19. For more information on Good Green’s nonprofit application process, winners and product, please visit www.good.green .

About Green Thumb Industries:

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (“Green Thumb”), a national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and retailer, promotes well-being through the power of cannabis while giving back to the communities in which it serves. Green Thumb manufactures and distributes a portfolio of branded cannabis products including Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon’s, Good Green, incredibles and RYTHM. The company also owns and operates rapidly growing national retail cannabis stores called RISE. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Green Thumb has 17 manufacturing facilities, 77 open retail locations and operations across 15 U.S. markets. Established in 2014, Green Thumb employs approximately 4,000 people and serves millions of patients and customers each year. The company was named to Crain’s Chicago Business, Fast 50 list in 2021 and 2022 and a Best Workplace by MG Retailer magazine in 2018, 2019 and 2021. More information is available at www.GTIgrows.com .

