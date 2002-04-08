17 Education & Technology Group Inc. to Report First Quarter 2022 Unaudited Financial Results on June 9, 2022

BEIJING, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. ( YQ) (“17EdTech” or the “Company”), a leading education technology company in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022, on June 9, 2022 after the close of U.S. markets.



The Company’s management will hold an earnings conference call on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at 9:00 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time (Friday, June 10, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Beijing time).

Please note that all participants will need to preregister online prior to the call to receive the dial-in details.

Conference Call Preregistration

Please note that participants need to preregister for the conference call participation by navigating to http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/6769505. Once preregistration has been completed, participants will receive dial-in numbers, an event passcode, and a unique registrant ID.

To join the conference, please dial the number you receive, enter the event passcode followed by your unique registrant ID, and you will be joined to the conference instantly.

A telephone replay will be available two hours after the conclusion of the conference call through June 17, 2022. The dial-in details are:

International: +61 2 8199 0299 U.S. toll free: 18554525696 Passcode: 6769505

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of this conference call will be available at https://ir.17zuoye.com/.

About 17 Education & Technology Group Inc.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. is a leading education technology company in China. The Company provides a smart in-school classroom solution that delivers data-driven teaching, learning and assessment products to teachers, students and parents. Leveraging its extensive knowledge and expertise obtained from in-school business over the past decade, the Company provides teaching and learning SaaS offerings to facilitate the digital transformation and upgrade at Chinese schools, with a focus on improving the efficiency and effectiveness of core teaching and learning scenarios such as homework assignments and in-class teaching. The Company also provides a personalized self-directed learning product to Chinese families. The product utilizes the Company’s technology and data insights to provide personalized and targeted learning and exercise content that is aimed at improving students’ learning efficiency.

