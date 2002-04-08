Akoustis Enables Ultra Tri-band Filtering for New Line of Aruba Wi-Fi 6E Products

Multiple Akoustis XBAW Filters in Aruba AP-635 & AP-655 Series MU-MIMO Enterprise Access Points

New Aruba AP-635 & AP-655 First in Industry to Support Full Wi-Fi 6E Spectrum and Full 5 GHz spectrum (including UNII 4) Utilization Simultaneously

New Access Points Currently Ramping in Volume Production

Charlotte, N.C., June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akoustis Technologies, Inc. ( AKTS) (“Akoustis” or the “Company”), an integrated device manufacturer (IDM) of patented bulk acoustic wave (BAW) high-band RF filters for mobile and other wireless applications, announced today that it is ramping production with Aruba , a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company’s new suite of leading Wi-Fi 6E enterprise Access Points (AP). Akoustis’ XBAW® filters allow these new Access Points to utilize all the new Wi-Fi 6E spectrum, enabling a technology leadership position in the industry.

Multiple custom Akoustis XBAW® filters will be used for the Aruba AP-635 and Aruba AP-655 , both of which will support full Wi-Fi 6E spectrum usage. The new ultra tri-band architecture developed by Aruba is the industry’s first that can utilize all the UNII 1-4 and UNII 5-8 bands, with the difficult 50 MHz transition between UNII 4 and UNII 5. Aruba’s dynamic filtering allows for unrestricted operation of all three bands with no performance degradation (throughput or range) on any of them due to concurrent operation, less interference and superior spectrum utilization given the high performance of the custom XBAW® filter solutions.

Both these Access Points offer tri-band coverage across the 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz and 6 GHz bands. The new Aruba AP-635 and Aruba AP-655 use ultra tri-band filtering to prevent interference between the 5 GHz and 6 GHz bands, offer dual HPE smart rate ports for high availability of data and power, utilize advanced security capabilities like unified policy enforcement across HPE Smart Rate Ethernet ports and wireless networks, enable IoT device inspection and allow Wi-Fi optimization for client devices and radio frequencies.

Mr. Onno Harms, Sr. Director of Product Management at Aruba, stated, “Aruba has a long history of leadership in enterprise Wi-Fi APs which continues with the introduction of our new ultra tri-band solutions.” Mr. Harms, continued, “We chose to work with Akoustis to develop our ultra tri-band products as they were the only company that could deliver a solution that could handle the difficult coexistence challenges inherent in maximizing use of the new Wi-Fi 6E spectrum.”

Jeff Shealy, founder and CEO of Akoustis, stated, “I am thrilled that Aruba has chosen Akoustis to develop and deliver RF filters for their new, exciting ultra tri-band portfolio of enterprise AP solutions.” Mr. Shealy continued, “We believe our XBAW RF filter solutions facilitate Aruba’s product leadership in enterprise Wi-Fi APs utilizing the entire Wi-Fi 6E spectrum.”

Akoustis is actively delivering volume production of its Wi-Fi 6 tandem filter solutions, shipping multiple 5G small cell XBAW® filter solutions, delivering initial designs of its new 5G mobile filter solutions to multiple customers and has entered the market with its new Wi-Fi 6E coexistence XBAW® filter solutions. To date, Akoustis has received more than 20 customer design wins for its patented XBAW® filter solutions.

Given the rapidly growing sales funnel activity as well as ongoing interaction with customers regarding expected ramps in 5G mobile, Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E in calendar 2022, the Company is increasing the annual production capacity at its New York fab to approximately 500 million filters per year.

About Akoustis Technologies, Inc.

Akoustis® ( http://www.akoustis.com/ ) is a high-tech BAW RF filter solutions company that is pioneering next-generation materials science and MEMS wafer manufacturing to address the market requirements for improved RF filters - targeting higher bandwidth, higher operating frequencies and higher output power compared to incumbent polycrystalline BAW technology deployed today. The Company utilizes its proprietary and patented XBAW ® manufacturing process to produce bulk acoustic wave RF filters for mobile and other wireless markets, which facilitate signal acquisition and accelerate band performance between the antenna and digital back end. Superior performance is driven by the significant advances of poly-crystal, high-purity and single-crystal piezoelectric materials and the resonator-filter process technology which enables optimal trade-offs between critical power, frequency and bandwidth performance specifications.

Akoustis plans to service the fast growing multi-billion-dollar RF filter market using its integrated device manufacturer (IDM) business model. The Company owns and operates a 120,000 sq. ft. ISO-9001:2015 registered commercial wafer-manufacturing facility located in Canandaigua, NY, which includes a class 100 / class 1000 cleanroom facility - tooled for 150-mm diameter wafers - for the design, development, fabrication and packaging of RF filters, MEMS and other semiconductor devices. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in the Piedmont technology corridor near Charlotte, North Carolina.

