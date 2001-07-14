Seven Hills Realty Trust to Present at Nareit's REITweek: 2022 Investor Conference on Wednesday, June 8th

Seven+Hills+Realty+Trust+%28Nasdaq%3A+SEVN%29 today announced that President Tom+Lorenzini and Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer Doug+Lanois will be presenting at Nareit’s REITweek: 2022 Investor Conference in New York, NY on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available in a listen-only mode on the company’s website at https%3A%2F%2Fsevnreit.com%2Finvestors%2FEvents-and-presentations. Participants wanting to access the webcast should visit the company’s website about 15 minutes before the start of the presentation.

About Seven Hills Realty Trust

Seven Hills Realty Trust (Nasdaq: SEVN) is a real estate finance company that originates and invests in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate. SEVN is managed by Tremont+Realty+Capital, an affiliate of The+RMR+Group+%28Nasdaq%3A+RMR%29, a leading U.S. alternative asset management company with over $37 billion in assets under management and more than 35 years of institutional experience in buying, selling, financing and operating commercial real estate. For more information about SEVN, please visit www.sevnreit.com.

