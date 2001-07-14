Service Properties Trust to Present at Nareit's REITweek: 2022 Investor Conference on Wednesday, June 8th

Service+Properties+Trust+%28Nasdaq%3A+SVC%29 today announced that President and Chief Investment Officer Todd+Hargreaves and Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer Brian+Donley will be presenting at Nareit’s REITweek: 2022 Investor Conference in New York, NY on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available in a listen-only mode on the company’s website at www.svcreit.com%2Finvestors%2Fevents-and-presentations. Participants wanting to access the webcast should visit the company’s website about 15 minutes before the start of the presentation.

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, with more than $12 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. SVC owns 298 hotels with over 47,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service. SVC also owns nearly 800 retail service focused net lease properties totaling over 13.5 million square feet throughout United States. SVC is managed by The+RMR+Group+%28Nasdaq%3A+RMR%29, a leading U.S. alternative asset management company with more than $37 billion in assets under management and more than 35 years of institutional experience in buying, selling, financing and operating commercial real estate. SVC is headquartered in Newton, MA. For more information, visit svcreit.com.

