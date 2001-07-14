Office Properties Income Trust to Present at Nareit's REITweek: 2022 Investor Conference on Wednesday, June 8th

Office+Properties+Income+Trust+%28Nasdaq%3A+OPI%29 today announced that President and Chief Operating Officer Chris+Bilotto and Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer Matt+Brown will be presenting at Nareit’s REITweek: 2022 Investor Conference in New York, NY on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at 8:45 a.m. Eastern Time.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available in a listen-only mode on the company’s website at www.opireit.com%2Finvestors%2Fevents-and-presentations. Participants wanting to access the webcast should visit the company’s website about 15 minutes before the start of the presentation.

About Office Properties Income Trust

Office Properties Income Trust (Nasdaq: OPI) is a national REIT focused on owning and leasing office properties primarily to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics. As of March 31, 2022, approximately 64% of OPI's revenues were from investment grade rated tenants. OPI owned and leased more than 170 properties as of March 31, 2022, with approximately 23 million square feet located in 32 states and Washington, D.C. In 2022, OPI was named as an Energy Star® Partner of the Year for the fifth consecutive year. OPI is managed by The+RMR+Group+%28Nasdaq%3A+RMR%29, a leading U.S. alternative asset management company. For more information, visit www.opireit.com.

A Maryland Real Estate Investment Trust with transferable shares of beneficial interest listed on the Nasdaq.

No shareholder, Trustee or officer is personally liable for any act or obligation of the Trust.

