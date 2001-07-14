Horizon Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: HZNP) today announced new data will be presented at the Endocrine Society’s Annual Conference (ENDO+2022) in Atlanta, June 11-14, including:

Title: Use of Steroids Pre- and Post-Teprotumumab in Thyroid Eye Disease Patients Session: Poster Hall A1 PSAT261, RJ Holt​ Date: Saturday, June 11, 1-3 p.m. ET

Title: Blood Glucose in Thyroid Eye Disease (TED) in Patients Treated with Teprotumumab: Clinical Trials Data Session: Poster Hall A1 PSAT265, TJ Smith Date: Saturday, June 11, 1-3 p.m. ET

Title: Efficacy of Teprotumumab for Thyroid Eye Disease in Hyper- and Hypothyroid Patients Session: Poster Hall A1 PSAT389, TJ Smith​ Date: Saturday, June 11, 1-3 p.m. ET

Title: Teprotumumab Markedly Improves Disease-Related Quality of Life: Lessons From Two Randomized, Placebo-Controlled Trials Session: Oral Presentation OR11, GJ ​Kahaly Date: Sunday, June 12, 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. ET





Horizon will host a product theater on Saturday, June 11 at 1 p.m. ET in ENDOExpo Theater 1, titled “Evolution of Thyroid Eye Disease (TED) Treatment With Teprotumumab: Translating Bench to Bedside” with Terry J. Smith, M.D., Michigan Medicine Eye Plastic, Facial Cosmetic & Orbital Surgery, Kellogg Eye Center, University of Michigan Medical School.

Additionally, Olympian Gail Devers, who lives with Graves’ disease and TED, will join Eve D. Bloomgarden, M.D., Director of Thyroid Care and Endocrine Innovation and Education for the Division of Endocrinology at NorthShore University Health System, for a discussion on Gail’s journey to a TED diagnosis and how endocrinologists can identify symptoms early and consult with a TED eye specialist. The event, “Achieving Gold in the Co-Management of Thyroid Eye Disease (TED),” will be held in The Career and Communications Center in the Exhibit Hall on Saturday, June 11 at 11 a.m. ET.

Gail will also be sharing her story between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. ET at Horizon’s Listen to Your Eyes Mobile Exhibit on Sunday, June 12. It will be open from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. ET at Atlantic Station. Those living with TED or Graves’ disease are invited to visit the exhibit to meet Gail, learn about TED and connect with others who have shared experiences. Register here.

About Gail Devers

Gail Devers is a world-renowned track star and three-time Olympic gold medalist who has been living with Graves’ disease and symptoms of TED for more than 30 years. After a harrowing two-and-a-half-year quest for answers, she was diagnosed with Graves’ disease in 1990, just two years before winning her first Olympic gold medal. Her journey back to the track was nothing short of remarkable as she suffered near career-ending symptoms, including extreme weight loss, fatigue and insomnia. She also had symptoms of TED including eye pain, dryness, irritation and bulging eyes. In her decorated 25-year track career that followed, Gail has been recognized as a five-time Olympian, back-to-back 100m Olympic champion, three-time 100m hurdles world champion, and inductee of both the National Track and Field and the United States Olympic Halls of Fame.

About Thyroid Eye Disease (TED)

TED is a serious, progressive and potentially vision-threatening rare autoimmune disease.1 TED often occurs in people living with Graves’ disease, but is a distinct disease that is caused by autoantibodies activating an IGF-1R-mediated signaling complex on cells within the retro-orbital space.2,3 This leads to a cascade of negative effects, which may cause long-term, irreversible damage. TED begins with an acute (active) phase where inflammatory signs and symptoms, such as eye pain, swelling, proptosis (eye bulging) and diplopia (double vision), progress over time.1,4 The disease then enters a chronic phase where inflammation is no longer present or has markedly diminished, but significant signs and symptoms may remain. As TED progresses, the serious damage it can cause includes proptosis (eye bulging), strabismus (misalignment of the eyes) and diplopia (double vision) – and in some cases can lead to blindness.4,5

About Horizon

Horizon is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune and severe inflammatory diseases. Our pipeline is purposeful: We apply scientific expertise and courage to bring clinically meaningful therapies to patients. We believe science and compassion must work together to transform lives. For more information on how we go to incredible lengths to impact lives, visit www.horizontherapeutics.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

References

