ChargePoint Senior Vice President Bill Loewenthal Recognized Among Top 20 Global Chief Product Officers

ChargePoint (NYSE: CHPT), a leading electric vehicle (EV) charging network, today announced that Bill Loewenthal, senior vice president, product, has been recognized as one of the top Chief Product Officers (CPOs) in the inaugural Global CPO 20, presented by Products That Count in partnership with Capgemini Invent and Mighty Capital.

More than 3,000 nominations were submitted for the 2022 Product Awards aimed at recognizing the growing impact of the CPO now and in the future, and the 20 most influential and innovative CPOs were honored for leading digital transformations across the globe. This year, Mr. Loewenthal is recognized alongside product leaders from Autodesk, Ford, Verizon, and others.

“The Global CPO 20 represents an impressive list of product leaders striving to push the limits of innovation in their respective industries,” said Loewenthal. “To be included among such remarkable peers is a testament to the innovation at ChargePoint that is enabling a new fueling network.”

Mr. Loewenthal has decades of experience in general management and product leadership, specializing in market-based business planning and cross-functional execution. At ChargePoint, he is responsible for EV charging solutions that work for most every charging environment, including retailers, employers, fleet operators, and homeowners. As a global product leader, he has deep experience in portfolio management and platform businesses including connected devices, hardware, software, and B2B2C. Mr. Loewenthal has held leadership roles at Plantronics, ReplayTV, Mitsubishi and several startups. Over the course of his career, he has helped launch products that have impacted the lives of millions. Mr. Loewenthal holds a B.S. from San Jose State University.

“As more and more companies are pushing to be product-led, CPOs are taking on more impactful roles. These executives are the navigators of the digital revolution, and the Global CPO 20 helps us recognize them,” said Products That Count CPO Renée Niemi.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint is creating a new fueling network to move people and goods on electricity. Since 2007, ChargePoint has been committed to making it easy for businesses and drivers to go electric with one of the largest EV charging networks and a comprehensive portfolio of charging solutions. The ChargePoint cloud subscription platform and software-defined charging hardware are designed to include options for every charging scenario from home and multifamily to workplace, parking, hospitality, retail and transport fleets of all types. Today, one ChargePoint account provides access to hundreds of thousands of places to charge in North America and Europe. To date, more than 113 million charging sessions have been delivered, with drivers plugging into the ChargePoint network every second or less. For more information, visit the ChargePoint+pressroom, the ChargePoint+Investor+Relations site, or contact the ChargePoint North American or European press offices or Investor Relations.

About Products That Count

Products That Count is a global product acceleration platform reaching over 20% of all product managers worldwide. 300,000 product managers read, watch, attend, and listen to our 3,000+ free blog posts, videos, webinars, and podcasts. C/VP-level product executives such as Netflix Product VP, Coinbase CPO, and Box CPO share best practices and raise their profile in our curated product salons, podcasts, and mastermind circles. Leading brands such as Autodesk and Capital One join as corporate members to turn their product teams into a competitive advantage. Learn more at ProductsThatCount.com.

