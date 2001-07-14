Semtech's Professional AV Interface Conversion Devices Leveraged by Broadata Communications for Quad/12G SDI Wall Plate

Semtech+Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading global supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, announced that Broadata+Communications, a design and development house for the transmission of digital multimedia solutions over fiber, has chosen to integrate Semtech’s GS12170 SDI/HDMI bridge ASIC solution that is uniquely designed to convert between SDI and HDMI 2.0 interface standards, into its new Quad/12G SDI wall plate. When the GS12170 chip is paired with any of Semtech’s BlueRiver® devices, it can enable SDI over IP networks. Inclusion of Semtech’s SDI/HDMI bridge chip also further enables low-power, seamlessly connected, uncompressed 4K video, multi-channel audio, and large amounts of metadata to cross the barrier between HDMI and SDI without requiring an expensive FPGA. Semtech’s ASIC is essential to enable the Software Defined Video over Ethernet (SDVoE™) network-based applications.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220602005372/en/

New solution is ideal for use in professional high-resolution camera systems and broadcast applications (Graphic: Business Wire)

“Our vision was a new 1-gang wall plate enabling SDI over an SDVoE network. The challenge of designing this solution was accounting for the heat and space,” said Robert Waldo, president and CEO, Broadata Communications. “Thankfully, Semtech’s solutions, the GS12170 SDI/HDMI bridge and BlueRiver AVP2000 AV processor, feature low power capabilities which enable a fan-less wall plate design.”

Semtech’s BlueRiver platform alongside the GS12170 bridge solution complements Broadata’s new wall plate, providing uncompressed, near zero latency, UHD/4K video over standard Ethernet. The unique form factor and fan-less design of the Broadata wall plate is especially designed to support professional high-resolution camera systems.

“As the SDVoE ecosystem continues to grow, end markets are demanding a greater variety of video interfaces. The combination of Semtech’s GS12170 and AVP2000 enable SDI over the SDVoE network,” said Don Shaver, vice president of video products for Semtech’s Signal Integrity Products Group. “Best of all, Semtech’s focus on reducing power consumption provides our customers greater flexibility when it comes to compact industrial design.”

About Semtech’s BlueRiver® Platform

Semtech’s BlueRiver® platform, brings the disruptive power of Ethernet to AV signal distribution, forever changing the dynamics of the Pro AV industry by allowing installers and OEMs to replace proprietary AV matrix switches with off-the-shelf Ethernet networks that deliver dramatically better price/performance, flexibility and scalability. The BlueRiver platform delivers a single programmable system on chip (SoC), which can be used to replace traditional AV/KVM extenders, matrix switchers, video wall controllers and windowing processors with a simple network of transmitters, receivers and off-the-shelf Ethernet switches. BlueRiver chipsets are the foundation of SDVoE technology offering zero-latency, uncompressed 4K streaming over standard Ethernet with unique support for HDMI 2.0a and HDR. They also integrate high-fidelity video scaling, windowing and audio downmixing. For more information, visit www.semtech.com%2Fproducts%2Fprofessional-av%2Fblueriver.

About Broadata Communications

Broadata Communications, Inc,(BCI), was founded in 2000 in Torrance, California, as a design and development house for the transmission of digital multimedia solutions over fiber. Over the past 2 decades, we have grown from a regional manufacturer into a global audio/video connectivity solutions provider specializing in market-proven products for the transmission, extension and convergence of Video, Audio, Data and Control over fiber, and SDVoE. As a US-based manufacturer, Broadata believes controlling all aspects of product lifecycle from concept thru launch to ensure we consistently deliver robust and high-quality solutions that exceed expectations and keep your customers up and running. We believe that collaborating with integrators in the field and together with your customers, we can help to offer innovative solutions that solve your real-world integration problems. From our first innovation that pioneered 4K over fiber, our robust product line of Fiber, and Video Over IP solutions ensures we will have the products to help you configure a system that is easy to install, use and operate. Working with a wide variety of industry segments including entertainment, broadcast, medical, professional audio/video, government, and military, we have the breadth of experience required to set new standards of excellence in the verticals we practice within. Let us help you elevate the customers AV journey. More information can be found at www.broadatacom.com.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation is a leading global supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms for infrastructure, high-end consumer and industrial equipment. Products are designed to benefit the engineering community as well as the global community. The Company is dedicated to reducing the impact it, and its products, have on the environment. Internal green programs seek to reduce waste through material and manufacturing control, use of green technology and designing for resource reduction. Publicly traded since 1967, Semtech is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol SMTC. For more information, visit www.semtech.com.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

All statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact, including statements that use the words “will,” “designed to” or other similar words or expressions, that describe Semtech Corporation’s or its management’s future plans, objectives or goals are “forward-looking statements” and are made pursuant to the Safe-Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results of Semtech Corporation to be materially different from the historical results and/or from any future results or outcomes expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: the uncertainty surrounding the impact and duration of supply chain constraints and any associated disruptions; the uncertainty surrounding the impact and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic; export restrictions and laws affecting Semtech Corporation’s trade and investments, and tariffs or the occurrence of trade wars; worldwide economic and political disruptions as a result of the current conflict between Russia and Ukraine; competitive changes in the marketplace including, but not limited to, the pace of growth or adoption rates of applicable products or technologies; downturns in the business cycle; and the additional risk factors set forth in Semtech Corporation’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (www.sec.gov) on March 16, 2022 as such risk factors may be updated, amended or superseded from time to time by subsequent reports that Semtech Corporation files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Semtech Corporation assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release, except as required by law.

