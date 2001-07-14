Telenor Sverige AB Selects CommScope's Home Networks to Supply Its Customers with the powerful VIP5702W Set Top Solution Powered by Android TV

CommScope, a global leader in home network solutions, has partnered with Telenor+Sverige+AB to provide their customers in Sweden with the VIP5702W+set+top+powered+by+Android+TV%26trade%3B.

This marks a continued expansion of CommScope’s leadership in video devices and a further commitment to our strong presence in the important Nordic region.

“Telenor Sverige is a leading service provider that wants to grow its business with a new video offering,” said Phil Cardy, Vice President, International PLM, Home Networks, CommScope. “By using a solution powered by Android TV from the Home Networks’ business, Telenor Sverige will deliver a great viewing experience to its customers with its own branded user interface using a solution that is compact and easy to install.”

The VIP5702W set top delivers ultra-high definition 4K video and comes with dual-band selectable Wi-Fi for flexible deploymentin Telenor’s managed networks. The set top also provides users with a state-of-the-art interface and Android TV features for an enhanced viewing experience.

“We are excited to offer our customers a new TV and entertainment experience by deploying CommScope’s innovative set top solution,” said Hanna Idstam, Manager TV and Media, Telenor Sverige AB. “CommScope’s expertise in deploying solutions powered by Android TV enabled us to deliver a rich, entertainment offering that our customers have come to expect.”

The set top’s live and on-demand viewing experience on the set top is powered by 24i%26rsquo%3Bs software platform which supports attractive features such as unified search and single sign-on, while allowing the Telenor team the freedom to build and design its own user interfaces.

“24i is delighted to support our friends at Telenor Sverige with its on-going service enhancement, including the rollout of this new generation of Android TV set tops, powered by the same 24i software platform that brings the Telenor Sverige customer experience to existing set tops, iOS and Android mobile phones as well as Apple TV devices,” said Joachim Bergman, CEO, 24i.

