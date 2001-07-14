VistaGen to Present PH94B Exploratory Phase 2A Research Program for Adjustment Disorder with Anxiety at American Society for Clinical Psychopharmacology Annual Meeting

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VTGN) (VistaGen), a late clinical-stage, central nervous system (CNS)-focused biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the treatment landscape for individuals living with anxiety, depression and other CNS disorders, today announced that the clinical trial abstract for its exploratory Phase 2A clinical study in adjustment disorder with anxiety (AjDA) for PH94B, its investigational rapid-onset pherine nasal spray with potential to treat multiple anxiety disorders, was accepted by the American Society for Clinical Psychopharmacology (ASCP) for the 2022 ASCP Annual Meeting taking place May 31 through June 3, 2022.

The clinical trial abstract for the Company’s ongoing exploratory Phase 2A clinical trial, entitled “Efficacy, safety, and tolerability of PH94B in adjustment disorder with anxiety: design of an exploratory phase 2A clinical trial,”describes the clinical trial protocol intended to evaluate PH94B’s potential to treat adults living with AjDA, a disorder with potential for increased prevalence during these uncertain times. PH94B is a first-in-class, odorless, tasteless rapid-onset (approximately 15 minutes) investigational pherine nasal spray with a novel mechanism of action (MOA) that regulates the olfactory-amygdala neural circuits of fear and anxiety and attenuates the tone of the sympathetic autonomic nervous system. VistaGen is also currently evaluating PH94B in the Company’s two PALISADE Phase 3 clinical trials for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder (SAD).

“Mental health challenges are accelerating in communities across America. Patients and healthcare providers are seeking better solutions to the growing prevalence of anxiety and depression, and VistaGen is working hard to develop innovative solutions,” said Shawn+Singh%2C+Chief+Executive+Officer+of+VistaGen. “There is significant demand and need for treatments for anxiety disorders, including adjustment disorder. At this important moment and amid this significant unmet need, we look forward to sharing our clinical trial abstract with top psychopharmacology leaders in attendance at the ASCP Annual Meeting."

The ASCP Annual Meeting is the premiere meeting each year in the field of psychopharmacology and brings together over 800 academic and industry investigators, research pharmacists, and clinicians, the National Institutes of Health (NIH), Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and European regulatory agencies to discuss key aspects of neuropsychiatric drug development. In recent years, the ASCP Annual Meeting focus has been expanded to address a number of timely issues relevant to clinical research in psychiatry, including the translation of research into practice, the importance of regulatory issues, and pharmacogenetics and other means to personalizing interventions.

About PH94B

VistaGen’s PH94B is a first-in-class, odorless, tasteless rapid-onset (approximately 15 minutes) investigational pherine nasal spray with a novel mechanism of action (MOA) that regulates the olfactory-amygdala neural circuits of fear and anxiety and attenuates the tone of the sympathetic autonomic nervous system. Based on positive Phase 2 data in social anxiety disorder (SAD) patients, VistaGen is currently evaluating PH94B in two Phase 3 clinical studies in the U.S., PALISADE-1 and PALISADE-2, and a long-term safety study, for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with SAD. Designed for intranasal administration in low microgram doses, the novel MOA of PH94B is fundamentally differentiated from all current anti-anxiety medications, including benzodiazepines. VistaGen’s proposed MOA for PH94B does not involve either direct+activation+of+GABA-A+receptors or binding+to+neuronal+receptors in the CNS. Rather, PH94B’s proposed MOA involves binding to peripheral chemosensory neurons in the nasal passages to regulate the olfactory-amygdala fear and anxiety neural circuits. Both clinical and preclinical data suggest that PH94B has the potential to achieve rapid-onset anti-anxiety effects without systemic uptake or transport into the brain, reducing the risk of benzodiazepine-like side effects and other safety concerns. In addition to SAD, for which the FDA has granted Fast Track designation, PH94B may have potential in adjustment disorder with anxiety, procedural anxiety, PTSD, postpartum anxiety and panic disorder.

About Adjustment Disorder with Anxiety

Almost everyone experiences significant life events, changes, or stressors from time to time, and while some individuals adjust to such changes within a few months, others cannot and may experience adjustment disorder. Adjustment disorder with anxiety (AjDA) is the development of emotional or behavioral symptoms considered excessive or disproportionate in response to a sudden change, stressful event or circumstance, or other identifiable anxiety-provoking stressor, such as loss of work, divorce or a health setback, that significantly impairs a person’s social, occupational and/or other important area(s) of functioning.

About VistaGen

VistaGen (Nasdaq: VTGN) is a late clinical-stage, CNS-focused biopharmaceutical company striving to transform the treatment landscape for individuals living with anxiety, depression and other CNS disorders. The Company is advancing therapeutics with the potential to be faster-acting, and with fewer side effects and safety concerns, than those that are currently available. VistaGen’s clinical-stage candidates are targeting multiple forms of anxiety and depression. They belong to a new class of drugs known as pherines, which are odorless, neuroactive steroids that bind to distinct receptors on chemosensory neurons in the nasal passages and can impact the limbic amygdala without systemic uptake or direct activity on CNS neurons in the brain. VistaGen’s lead candidate, PH94B, is a nasally administered spray currently in multiple Phase 3 trials in the U.S., with results anticipated in 2022. Should ongoing Phase 3 studies be successful, PH94B has the potential to be the first FDA-approved, fast-acting, acute treatment of anxiety for adults with social anxiety disorder. VistaGen is passionate about transforming mental health care and redefining what is possible in the treatment of anxiety and depression. Connect at www.VistaGen.com.

Forward Looking Statements

