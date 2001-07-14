Getty Realty Corp. Publishes Inaugural Corporate Responsibility Report

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE: GTY) announced today that it has published its inaugural Corporate Responsibility Report highlighting the Company’s environmental, social and governance ("ESG") policies and practices. Getty engaged Antea® Group, an Environment, Health, Safety, and Sustainability consulting firm, to assist with the report which was prepared with consideration of Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) and Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) frameworks.

“This report represents an important milestone for Getty as we communicate our current policies and ongoing commitment to effective ESG practices,” said Christopher J. Constant, Getty’s President & Chief Executive Officer. “We view this as a starting point, and look forward to reporting our progress as we continue down our path of responsible corporate citizenship.”

Getty’s inaugural Corporate Responsibility Report is available on the Company’s website at: https%3A%2F%2Fgettyrealty.com%2Fcorporate-responsibility%2F.

About Getty Realty Corp.

Getty Realty Corp. is a publicly traded, net lease REIT specializing in the acquisition, financing and development of convenience, automotive and other single tenant retail real estate. As of March 31, 2022, the Company’s portfolio included 1,014 freestanding properties located in 38 states across the United States and Washington, D.C.

