RenovoRx to Participate in the University of Cambridge's Academy of Therapeutic Sciences Gateway to Translation Seminar Series on June 8, 2022

RenovoRx, Inc. (Nasdaq: RNXT), a biopharmaceutical company and innovator in targeted cancer therapy, today announced that it will participate in the Gateway to Translation Webinar Series hosted by the University of Cambridge’s Academy of Therapeutic Sciences (CATS) on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at 1:00 PM ET. Dr. Ramtin Agah, Chief Medical Officer and Co-Founder of RenovoRx, will present a seminar, “Localized Intra-arterial Drug Delivery for Treatment of Solid Tumors.” To register for this seminar, click here.

During his presentation, Dr. Agah will discuss current available treatment options for pancreatic tumors and why they can fall short of providing an effective solution for treating this deadly disease. He will also discuss how the RenovoRx Trans-Arterial Micro-Perfusion (RenovoTAMP™) therapy platform re-envisions the treatment of pancreatic and other difficult-to-treat cancers, as well as the scientific rationale underlying its development. The seminar will be chaired by Prof. Saeb-Parsy, Professor of Transplantation at the University of Cambridge, and will be followed by a live Q&A session.

“It is an honor to present at the upcoming Gateway to Translation Seminar Series at the University of Cambridge. I would like to thank Prof. Saeb-Parsy, Cambridge’s Academy of Therapeutic Sciences (CATS) and the University for the opportunity to share RenovoRx’s progress in this vital area of research,” said Dr. Agah. “The development of our therapy platform was the result of challenging the traditional boundaries in medicine – we identified a gap in the standard of care for pancreatic and similar difficult-to-treat cancers and designed the RenovoTAMP therapy platform, which is now in a Phase 3 clinical trial. Our Phase 1/2 and observational registry studies have demonstrated the potential for localized treatment of pancreatic cancer to decrease side effects typical of systemic chemotherapy, and importantly, improve patient survival. RenovoRx represents the mission of CATS and the potential for innovation through collaboration across medical disciplines and between academics and industry.”

A recording of this presentation will be posted to the RenovoRx Website Events page when it becomes available.

About RenovoRx, Inc.

RenovoRx is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on fighting cancer through the localized treatment of difficult to treat tumors via its proprietary RenovoRx Trans-Arterial Micro-Perfusion (RenovoTAMP™) therapy platform. RenovoTAMP utilizes approved chemotherapeutics with validated mechanisms of action and well-established safety and side effect profiles, with the goal of increasing their efficacy, improving their safety, and widening their therapeutic window. RenovoRx’s lead product candidate, RenovoGem™, is a combination of gemcitabine and our patented delivery system, RenovoCath®, and is regulated by the FDA as a novel oncology drug product to treat unresectable locally advanced pancreatic cancer (LAPC). RenovoGem is currently being studied in the Phase 3 TIGeR-PaC trial for the treatment of LAPC.

RenovoRx’s patent portfolio includes seven U.S. patents for its technology. RenovoRx has been granted Orphan Drug Designation for intra-arterial delivery of gemcitabine for the treatment of both pancreatic cancer and bile duct cancer.

RenovoRx won the Drug Delivery Technology category of the Fierce Innovation Awards – Life Sciences Edition 2020 for its RenovoTAMP technology.

Learn more by visiting the RenovoRx website or following us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including but not limited to statements regarding our clinical trials and studies, statements regarding the potential of RenovoTAMP™, RenovoCath® or RenovoGem™, or regarding our Phase 1 (RR1) study, Observational Registry (RR2) study and our ongoing TIGeR-PaC Phase 3 clinical trial in LAPC, and statements regarding the potential for our product candidates to treat or provide clinically meaningful outcomes for certain medical conditions or diseases. Statements that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained herein are based upon our current expectations and beliefs regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain, outside of our control and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. These may include estimates, projections and statements relating to our research and development plans, clinical trials, therapy platform, business plans, objectives and expected operating results, which are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified using words such as “may,” “expects,” “plans,” “aims,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “forecasts,” “estimates,” “intends,” and “potential,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology regarding RenovoRx’s expectations strategy, plans or intentions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, that could cause actual events to differ materially from those projected or indicated by such statements, including, among other things: the timing of the initiation, progress and potential results of our preclinical studies, clinical trials and our research programs; our ability to use and expand our therapy platform to build a pipeline of product candidates; our ability to advance product candidates into, and successfully complete, clinical trials; the timing or likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals; our estimates of the number of patients who suffer from the diseases we are targeting and the number of patients that may enroll in our clinical trials; the commercialization potential of our product candidates, if approved; our ability and the potential to successfully manufacture and supply our product candidates for clinical trials and for commercial use, if approved; future strategic arrangements and/or collaborations and the potential benefits of such arrangements; our estimates regarding expenses, future revenue, capital requirements and needs for additional financing and our ability to obtain additional capital; the sufficiency of our existing cash and cash equivalents to fund our future operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements; our ability to retain the continued service of our key personnel and to identify, hire and retain additional qualified personnel; the implementation of our strategic plans for our business and product candidates; the scope of protection we are able to establish and maintain for intellectual property rights, including our therapy platform, product candidates and research programs; our ability to contract with third-party suppliers and manufacturers and their ability to perform adequately; the pricing, coverage and reimbursement of our product candidates, if approved; developments relating to our competitors and our industry, including competing product candidates and therapies; negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on our operations; and other risks. Information regarding the foregoing and additional risks may be found in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in documents that we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-looking statements included herein are made as of the date hereof, and RenovoRx does not undertake any obligation to update publicly such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220602005201/en/