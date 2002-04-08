Otonomo to Participate in Virtual Investor Conferences in June

HERZLIYA, Israel and SAN FRANCISCO, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Otonomo Technologies Ltd. ( OTMO ), the platform powering the mobility economy, today announced that management will participate in the following investor conferences in June:



6th Annual Needham Virtual Automotive Technology Conference

Format: Virtual fireside chat and one-on-one meetings

When: 12:45 p.m. ET on Tuesday, June 7

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed here.

Citi’s 2022 Car of the Future Symposium Spotlight Series

Format: Virtual Fireside Chat

When: 9:00 am ET on Friday, June 17

Credit Suisse 2022 Mobility Forum

Format: Virtual one-on-one meetings

When: Tuesday, June 21



For more information regarding these events, please visit Otonomo’s investor relations page here.



About Otonomo

Otonomo ( OTMO), the platform powering the mobility economy, is igniting a new generation of mobility experiences and services. With Otonomo, providers in the transportation, mobility, insurance, and automotive industries are finally able to harness mobility data and insights and transform them into strategic assets and market advantages.

Our partners gain access to the broadest, most diverse, range of data from connected vehicles, mobile phones, public transport, EV infrastructure, and MaaS with just one contract and one API. Vehicle and multimodal mobility data is reshaped and enriched to provide deep visibility and actionable insights and empower planning, deployment, and operations.

Architected with privacy and security by design our platform is GDPR, CCPA, and other privacy regulation compliant, ensuring all parties are protected and companies remain privacy compliant across geographies worldwide.

Otonomo has an R&D center in Israel and a presence in the United States and Europe.

More information is available at otonomo.io

