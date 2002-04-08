InterCure and Cookies Successfully Launch Flagship Pharmacy in Be'er Sheva, Israel

NEW YORK and TORONTO and HERZLIYA, Israel, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterCure Ltd. ( INCR) (TSX: INCR.U) (TASE: INCR) ("InterCure" or the “Company”) announced today the grand opening of its flagship Cookies pharmacy in Be'er Sheva, the largest city in Israel's southern region, known as the capital of the Negev.

The pharmacy is located in the center of Be'er Sheva in front of City Hall, in a unique building that covers an area of ​​over 1,000 square meters and is painted entirely in the globally recognized Cookies baby blue. To the Company’s knowledge, this is the largest medical cannabis dedicated pharmacy in the world.

The pharmacy premises and staff are uniquely adapted to serve Israel's rapidly growing medical cannabis patient community, which includes, among other things, the largest pharmacy safe room in Israel, with a capacity to store over a ton of medical cannabis products.

InterCure is marking the occasion with grand opening festivities throughout the day, which include live music, food trucks, deals and special offers for all patients living in Be'er Sheva and the surrounding towns. Additionally, for the first time, patients in the south will have access to the highly demanded Cookies GMP products such as: Cake Mix, Melonatta, Fly and Ooh La La, cultivated at IntreCure's southern facility.

"We are happy to bring our unmatched quality experience to patients in southern Israel," said InterCure’s Chief Executive Officer, Alexander Rabinovitch. "Be'er Sheva is the ideal location for the launch of our flagship Cookies pharmacy, meeting the needs of local patients suffering from a lack in professional service and high-quality products. We are proud to invest in the capital of the south and to open the largest medical cannabis dedicated pharmacy with the widest selection of high-quality branded products, meeting the needs of patients and laying the infrastructure for the future adult use market."

“We are incredibly excited to open Cookies in Be'er Sheva with InterCure. InterCure’s best-in-class production capabilities continue to deliver the highest quality medicine to patients in Israel, and we are thrilled to continue to expand our global footprint with them," said Parker Berling, President of Cookies.

About InterCure

InterCure ( INCR) (TSX: INCR.U) (TASE: INCR) is the leading, profitable, and fastest growing cannabis company outside of North America. Canndoc, a wholly owned subsidiary of InterCure, is Israel’s largest licensed cannabis producer and one of the first to offer Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) certified and pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis products. Cannolam LTD, a subsidiary of the Company, is a pioneer in medical grade cannabis treatment and the retail arm of InterCure, currently operating 23 pharmacies in Israel. InterCure leverages its market leading distribution network, best in class international partnerships and a high-margin vertically integrated "seed-to-sale" model to lead the fastest growing cannabis global market outside of North America.

For more information, visit: http://www.intercure.co.

About Cookies

Cookies, founded in 2010 by Billboard-charting rapper and entrepreneur Berner and Bay Area breeder and cultivator Jai, is the most globally recognized cannabis company in the world. Cookies values the power of the plant and focuses on creating game-changing genetics. The company offers a collection of over 70 proprietary cannabis cultivarsstrains and more than 2,000 products. Cookies also actively works to enrich communities disproportionately impacted by the War on Drugs through advocacy and social equity initiatives. Headquartered in San Francisco, the company opened its first retail store in 2018 in Los Angeles and has since expanded to over 450 retail locations in 17 markets across 54 countries. Cookies was named one of America’s Hottest Brands of 2021 by AdAge; the first cannabis brand to ever receive this accolade.

Learn more at www.cookies.co

Forward-Looking Statements

Contact:

InterCure Ltd.

Amos Cohen, Chief Financial Officer

[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c0621b03-ce66-4a12-96b4-20ed2b562fcb