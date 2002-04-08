Converge Technology Solutions Corp. Announces Expanded IBM Power for Google Cloud

TORONTO and GATINEAU, Quebec, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (“Converge” or “the Company”) (TSX:CTS) (FSE:0ZB) (OTCQX:CTSDF) a software-enabled IT & Cloud Solutions provider, is pleased to announce it will now provide IBM Power Systems through Google Cloud.

Converge’s IBM Power for Google Cloud Marketplace solution will also be generally available later this year in Frankfurt, Germany. This extended availability will help provide continuity of experience and feature parity with the Company’s previously announced Google Cloud Marketplace solution, Converge Enterprise Cloud – IBM Power for Google Cloud (IP4G), which currently operates in Google Cloud’s US-East and US-Central cloud regions. IP4G allows Google Cloud clients to take advantage of enhanced infrastructure-as-a-service solutions centered around IBM Power Systems. IP4G supports clients on any Power operating system, including AIX, IBM i, or Linux on Power, and brings expanded capabilities and new geographic options for enterprise clients migrating to the cloud.

As a Google Cloud partner, focused on infrastructure and application modernization, along with analytics and machine learning, Converge has a proven track record of migrating enterprise workloads running on Power Systems, uniquely combined with Google Cloud services. The result is a modernize-to-value approach for cloud migrations as our clients seek to transform their business through the adoption of Google Cloud’s portfolio of services. Converge’s portfolio of professional and managed services, backed by a global team of experts, also provides additional options for customers seeking to improve operational efficiency, migrate with confidence, or further reduce operational responsibilities. Converge recently achieved their Google Cloud Infrastructure Specialization demonstrating their advanced technical proficiency in this solution pillar.

“Migrating business-critical systems like IBM Power to the cloud with minimal disruption and running them securely and efficiently is a key consideration for many businesses evaluating cloud migrations,” said Manvinder Singh, Managing Director, Technology Partnerships, Google Cloud. “Services from Converge provide customers with a pathway to modernize core infrastructure and applications, including IBM Power, by migrating them to Google Cloud and delivering them as a managed service on our global, trusted infrastructure - helping accelerate their cloud migrations and infrastructure modernization plans.”

“Converge is proud of our strong partnership with Google Cloud and the opportunity to continue advancing our ability to best serve clients in Google Cloud across North America and Europe,” stated Greg Berard, President of Converge. “We announced our Google Cloud Marketplace solution (IP4G) in November 2021, and we’re excited to begin expanding our portfolio of offerings and going to market as a Google Cloud Partner with this innovative new offering.”

About Converge

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. is a software-enabled IT & Cloud Solutions provider focused on delivering industry-leading solutions and services. Converge’s global solution approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries. The Company supports these solutions with advisory, implementation, and managed services expertise across all major IT vendors in the marketplace. This multi-faceted approach enables Converge to address the unique business and technology requirements for all clients in the public and private sectors. For more information, visit convergetp.com.

