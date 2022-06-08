Trust Stamp CEO invited to speak at Money20/20 Europe

Atlanta, GA, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trust Stamp ( IDAI, Euronext Growth: AIID ID), an AI-powered trust and identity services company used globally across multiple sectors, announces that CEO Gareth Genner has been invited to discuss challenges and opportunities in building the economy of the Metaverse at the Money20/20 Europe event in Amsterdam on June 8, 2022.

Money20/20 organizes the largest global events enabling payments and financial services innovation for connected commerce at the intersection of mobile, retail, marketing services, data, and technology. With a panel theme of “Ownership is Out, Permission is in,” topics of individual data ownership, permission-based information sharing, and trust encompassing identity, privacy, and security provide the backdrop for the session.

Genner will join other experts in digital asset and decentralized financial services for dialogue around interoperability in a synchronized Metaverse landscape, assignment of ownership, frameworks for the exchange of information, real-world manifestation of virtual assets, and more, all central to answering the question: “ What do we need to build and enable the economy of the Metaverse? ”

Genner comments, “The Metaverse affords the unique opportunity to create a safe, globally accessible virtual environment for interpersonal relationships and commercial transactions, with interoperability that stands to disrupt all areas of digital finance. A secure, inclusive, and privacy-first identity infrastructure is critical to delivering this robust digital environment where individuals around the world can engage and transact freely.

Trust Stamp is actively innovating targeted solutions for digital asset protection and utility across a growing decentralized virtual world. I look forward to joining this esteemed panel of industry leaders with unique insight into the new generation of financial services to further the conversation around the needs, challenges, and technologies central to building a strong foundation for the economy of the Metaverse at a time of constant advancement and evolution.”

The panel session takes place at 10:00 am CEST on Wednesday, June 8, 2022. Trust Stamp is also exhibiting in the State of Georgia Pavillion from June 7 – June 9.

Enquiries

Trust Stamp Email: [email protected]

Gareth Genner, Chief Executive Officer

Nisha Naik, Executive VP of Communications

Davy (Euronext Growth Advisor) Tel: +353 1 679 6363

Barry Murphy

Investor Relations Tel: +1 212-671-1021

Crescendo Communications Email: [email protected]

About Trust Stamp

Trust Stamp , is a global provider of AI-powered identity services for use in multiple sectors including banking and finance, regulatory compliance, government, real estate, communications, and humanitarian services. Its technology empowers organizations with advanced biometric identity solutions that reduce fraud, protect personal data privacy, increase operational efficiency, and reach a broader base of users worldwide through its unique data transformation and comparison capabilities.

Located in seven countries across North America, Europe, Asia, and Africa, Trust Stamp trades on the Nasdaq Capital Market ( IDAI ) and Euronext Growth in Dublin ( Euronext Growth: AIID ID ). Founded in 2016 by Gareth Genner and Andrew Gowasack, the company now employs over 100 people.

