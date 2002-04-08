AgriForce to Present at the Food & AgTech Conference on June 8th

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (“the Company") ( AGRI; AGRIW), an intellectual property (IP)-focused AgTech company dedicated to advancing sustainable cultivation and crop processing across multiple verticals, today announced that Ingo Mueller, Chief Executive Officer of AgriForce, will be presenting at “The Future of Food” Food & AgTech conference hosted by the Investor Summit and Harbor Access. The conference is being held virtually on June 8, 2022.



Mr. Mueller is scheduled to present on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at 2:45 p.m. ET. The presentation will be webcast live and AgriForce management will also be available for one-on-one meetings with qualified investors throughout the conference. To register for the virtual event, please visit Food & AgTech Conference Attendee Registration.

About the Food & AgTech Conference

Revolutionary advances are underway in agriculture technology, sustainable food product & packaging, and nutritional innovation. New technologies are creating big opportunities in the fast-growing global food and agriculture market. At the Investor Summit / Harbor Access Food & Ag Tech Conference, we’ll explore the shifts at the intersection of agriculture and science that underpin the four pillars of food security as stated at the World Summit: availability, access, utilization and stability. For more information, please visit https://investorsummitgroup.com/.

About AgriFORCE

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. ( AGRI; AGRIW) is an AgTech company focused on the development and acquisition of crop production know-how and intellectual property augmented by advanced AgTech facilities and solutions. Looking to serve the global market, the Company’s current focus is on North America, Europe and Asia. The AgriFORCE vision is to be a leader in delivering plant-based foods and products through advanced and sustainable AgTech solution platforms that make positive change in the world—from seed to table. The AgriFORCE goal: Clean. Green. Better. Additional information about AgriFORCE is available at: www.agriforcegs.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance, condition or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and elsewhere. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

