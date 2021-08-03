AXIM Launches New Eye Care Website; Establishes Platform for Commercialization

SAN DIEGO, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc ( AXIM) (“AXIM Biotech,” “AXIM” or “the Company”), an international healthcare solutions company targeting ocular surface diseases, today announced the launch of its new mobile-optimized website designed to provide doctors, researchers and other medical professionals with tailored, timely information and resources that will enable them to make informed decisions when purchasing AXIM’s proprietary diagnostic tests.



This new AXIM Eye website features:

Information about AXIM’s optimized Point-of-Care FDA 501(k) cleared tests for Lactoferrin and IgE designed to accelerate the diagnosis of Dry Eye Disease and ocular allergies.

A research library where stakeholders can learn more about the biomarkers that AXIM’s tests are detecting.

Guidelines for the CLIA application process, a requirement for optometrists and other medical doctors looking to purchase, use and bill CMS for AXIM’s tests.

An easy-to-use order form for those who have completed the CLIA application process.

"This new comprehensive website provides every visitor with the information they need to understand our products and place purchase orders,” said John W. Huemoeller II, Chief Executive Officer of AXIM® Biotech. “We are optimistic that it will greatly increase awareness of our offerings and help us streamline our sales process as we continue to grow. As a part of our goal to help save doctors time and money by speeding up the diagnosis of a multitude of ophthalmic conditions, we hope that this website makes it easier than ever for them to purchase the tools they need.”

To learn more, please visit https://aximeye.com/ .

About AXIM® Biotechnologies

Founded in 2014, AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. ( AXIM, Financial) is a vertically integrated research and development company focused on improving the landscape for the diagnosis of ophthalmological conditions such as Dry Eye Disease (DED) through rapid diagnostic tests. The Company owns two of the only five FDA Cleared Diagnostic tests for Dye Eye Disease. For more information, please visit www.AXIMBiotech.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements made by Axim Biotechnologies Inc., in this press release may be “forward-looking” in nature within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements describe Axim’s future plans, projections, strategies and expectations, and are based on assumptions and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Axim Biotechnologies, Inc. Actual results could differ materially from those projected due to there being no assurance that our diagnostic candidate will ever be approved for use by the U.S. FDA or any equivalent foreign regulatory agency. Further, Axim’s eye care diagnostic products that are FDA cleared may not be manufactured in large enough quantities or that third parties with established eye care physicians will enter into agreements or purchase from the Company, and even if the Company’s diagnostic candidates are successful, they may generate only limited revenue and profits for the Company. Various other factors are detailed from time to time in Axim’s SEC reports and filings, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on April 15, 2022, and other reports we file with the SEC, which are available at www.sec.gov. Axim Biotechnologies, Inc., undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, unless otherwise required by law.

CONTACT

Public Relations

Kathryn Brown, Account Director

CMW Media

P. 858-221-8001

[email protected]

AXIM Corporate

6191 Cornerstone Ct., Ste. 114

San Diego, CA 92121, USA

P. 858-923-4422

Investor Relations

[email protected]

888-759-0844



