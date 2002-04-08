Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
CleanSpark Announces May 2022 Bitcoin Production

The Company’s bitcoin holdings increased 23%

LAS VEGAS, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CleanSpark, Inc. ( CLSK) (the "Company" or "CleanSpark"), a sustainable bitcoin mining and energy technology company, today released its unaudited bitcoin production and operations update for the calendar year-to-date ending May 31, 2022.

Bitcoin Production & Operations Update (unaudited)

  • May monthly production: 312
  • Calendar year-to-date production ending May 31: 1,523
  • Total BTC holdings as of May 31: 550
  • Total BTC converted for operations and growth in May: 210
  • Currently deployed fleet of over 25,000 latest-generation bitcoin miners with a hashrate over 2.5 EH/s

The Company fully funded growth and operations through the sale of 210 bitcoins in May 2022 at an average of approximately $32,639 per BTC. Sales of BTC equated to proceeds of approximately $6.9 million. May daily BTC production reached a high of 10.69.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc., a Nevada corporation, is a sustainable bitcoin mining and energy technology company that is solving modern energy challenges. For more information about the Company, please visit the Company's website at https://www.cleanspark.com/investor-relations.

Investor Relations Contact
Matt Schultz, Executive Chairman
[email protected]

Media Contacts
Isaac Holyoak
[email protected]

BlocksBridge Consulting
Nishant Sharma
[email protected]

Isaac Holyoak
CleanSpark, Inc.
702-989-7694
[email protected]

