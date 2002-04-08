Liquidia to Participate in the Jefferies Healthcare Conference

MORRISVILLE, N.C., June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquidia Corporation ( LQDA) announced today that Mr. Michael Kaseta, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference on Thursday, June 9, 2022, at 11:00 am Eastern Time. The conference is taking place June 8-10, 2022, in New York City.



A webcast of the event will be available on the investors section of Liquidia’s website at https://liquidia.com/investors/events-and-presentations, and will be archived for 30 days following the event.

About Liquidia Corporation

Liquidia Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of products in pulmonary hypertension and other applications of its PRINT® Technology. The company operates through its two wholly owned subsidiaries, Liquidia Technologies, Inc. and Liquidia PAH, LLC. Liquidia Technologies has developed YUTREPIA™ (treprostinil) inhalation powder for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH). Liquidia PAH provides the commercialization for pharmaceutical products to treat pulmonary disease, such as generic Treprostinil Injection. For more information, please visit www.liquidia.com.

