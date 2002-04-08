Wi-SUN Alliance Selects WISeKey PKI Services to Deliver Digital Certificates to Consortium Members

Geneva - May 23, 2022 - WISeKey International Holding ("WISeKey", SIX: WIHN, WKEY), a leading security Certificate Authority and provider of identity solutions, today announced that it has been appointed by the Wi-SUN Alliance to provide global PKI-based security services for Wi-SUN members, especially around the deployment of its Certificate Management Solution (CMS), INeSTM, dedicated to the Internet of Things (IoT).

This partnership will foster WISeKey’s business opportunities with more than 300 members in 46 countries, within an ecosystem including device vendors, silicon vendors, utilities, cities with more than 100 million endpoints.

Wi-SUN FAN supports applications that enhance efficiency, quality of service and resilience including smart utilities, smart cities, smart grids. Wi-SUN FAN protocol supports X509 digital certificates for device authentication. Digital security certificates are a cornerstone of IoT security. By offering a means for servers to verify the authenticity of the source of every incoming communication, they build trust.

Public key cryptography and digital certificates are used to implement strong authentication, data encryption and digital signatures. The INeSTM CMS for IoT is a flexible and scalable certificate management platform, used to issue, validate and manage the digital identities of objects in a PKI solution, represented as Digital Certificates, according to the X509 ITU (ISO/IEC 9594-8:2001) standards.

INeSTM integrates a Device Management capability and can be used through a web interface and REST API, which enables customers and developers to automate the device and certificate management, integrating it with the manufacturing chain.

“We are excited that WISeKey’s will provide its expertise to manage the implementation of Wi-SUN PKI security for our members,” said Phil Beecher, President and CE0, Wi-SUN Alliance. “WISeKey is an expert at designing, governing and managing large PKI ecosystems to ensure device identity supporting millions of connected devices. The WISeKey team continues to work closely with us to shape the efficient roll out of the Wi-SUN FAN Networks.”

“A strong and protected (IoT) device identity, is a foundation building block for secure IoT solutions,” commented Gweltas Radenac, Director of WISeKey IoT Business Line. “Our Security solutions allow Wi-SUN members and partners to effectively implement and leverage hardware-anchored digital device identities at scale.”

WISeKey’s secure semiconductors are certified for Evaluation Assurance Level + (EAL4+) according to the international standard Common Criteria for Information Technology Security Evaluation (CC).

About WISeKey

WISeKey ( WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey technology is Trusted by the OISTE Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust (“RoT”) and provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people.

WISeKey microcontrollers secure the pervasive computing shaping today’s Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.6 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.). WISeKey Semi-conductor’s division holds more than 50 families of patents and is one of the only 6 semiconductors companies in the world that can develop certified secure micro controllers to protect the exponentially growing number of digital interactions between people, applications and objects.

WISeKey products are compliant with the most demanding certification bodies in the world: Common Criteria and FIPS (NIST), and its chips are designed, tested and produced using the highest standards of security, reliability and quality. Operations are run under certified environment (ISO 27001). For more information, visit www.wisekey.com.

About Wi-SUN Alliance

Wi-SUN Alliance is a global non-profit member-based association made up of industry leading companies. Its mission is to drive the global proliferation of interoperable wireless solutions for use in smart cities, smart grids and other Internet of Things (IoT) applications using open global standards from organizations, such as IEEE, IETF, TIA, TTC and ETSI. With 300 members worldwide, membership of the Wi-SUN Alliance is open to all industry stakeholders and includes silicon vendors, product vendors, services providers, utilities, universities, enterprises and municipalities and local government organisations. For more information, visit: www.wi-sun.org.



Wi-SUN Alliance and the Wi-SUN Alliance logo are trademarks of the Wi-SUN Alliance.

