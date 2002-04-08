Friendly Hills Bank Launches Specialty Lending Group to Serve Underserved Market

WHITTIER, Calif., May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Friendly Hills Bank announced today the successful launch of a specialty lending group dedicated to providing financing solutions for commercial trucks and vehicles. The newly formed Truck Lending Group provides fast and flexible capital for the purchase and/or refinance of on-road medium duty (gas/diesel/alternative fuel) and heavy duty (diesel/alternative fuel) vehicles through direct funding, including grants from the California Air Resources Board (CARB) and additional support under the California Capital Access Program (CalCAP).



With Friendly Hills Bank’s Southern California footprint, the Truck Lending Group will provide much-needed banking services to vendors, dealers, independent owner operators, and small fleet owners with less than ten units based in California. The group is currently accepting credit applications up to $250,000.

A group of veteran bankers led by Marc Merino, Executive Vice President, Director of Specialty Lending, has joined the company to spearhead this new effort. The team brings nearly 50 years of combined experience and worked together in a similar capacity at a local commercial bank.

“The introduction of our new Truck Lending Group represents a significant step in Friendly Hills Bank’s strategic plans to better serve California’s underserved market and make a lasting impact on the community,” said Nathan Rogge, President and CEO of Friendly Hills Bank. “Our new line of business is just one of our many areas of expertise and we look forward to better serving the banking needs of small-to-medium sized businesses throughout Southern California.”

Friendly Hills Bank has an established track record of providing flexible financing solutions paired with superior customer support. To learn more, visit friendlyhillsbank.com.

ABOUT FRIENDLY HILLS BANK

Friendly Hills Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Friendly Hills Bancorp (OTC Pink: FHLB), is a growing community bank catering to individuals, professionals, and small-to-medium sized businesses throughout Southern California. With a history that spans 16 years, the bank offers a personalized approach, access to decision makers, a broad range of solutions, and a commitment to delivering an exceptional customer experience. Friendly Hills Bank operates locations in Los Angeles County, Orange County, San Diego County, and the Inland Empire. For more information, visit friendlyhillsbank.com or call 562.947.1920.

