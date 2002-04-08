TODAY: Gb Sciences' President and Chief Science Officer Presents Keynote Address on Cannabinoid-Containing Formulations for Parkinson's Disease at 2022 NeuroForum Summit

LAS VEGAS, May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Andrea Small-Howard, President and Chief Science Officer of Gb Sciences ( GBLX, Financial), presents a Keynote Address today at this year's NeuroForum Summit on the theme of "Emerging Perspectives in Neurology and Brain Research". Dr. Small-Howard explains Gb Sciences' multicomponent, plant-inspired therapeutics may be an attractive alternative for Parkinson's patients in the future, after their company has secured US FDA approval to market this cannabinoid-based treatment as a prescription drug.

"A multi-factorial disorder like Parkinson's disease may require a multicomponent drug like ours to successfully manage the symptoms," said Dr. Small Howard.

The Harvard NeuroDiscovery Center currently estimates that 1 million Americans suffer from Parkinson's disease. In 2020, the combined direct and indirect costs associated with Parkinson's disease in the United States were estimated at approximately $52 billion. Although the precise causes of Parkinson's disease are unknown, several variables, such as aging, genetic predisposition, and environmental factors or exposure contribute to the disease's progression. A multi-component therapeutic like that of Gb Sciences may be a more effective approach to treatment, allowing the active ingredients to work in concert to help alleviate the symptoms.

In May 2020, Gb Sciences received U.S. Patent No. 10.653.640 for its proprietary cannabinoid-containing formulations for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. Recent animal studies conducted by the National Research Council of Canada determined that Gb Sciences' cannabinoid-containing formulations reduced the Parkinson's-like motor symptoms associated with a loss of dopamine-producing neurons at a statistically significant rate. Initial toxicity studies also revealed no significant evidence of adverse effects.

"Gb Sciences' novel cannabinoid-containing therapeutics for Parkinson's disease have demonstrated the statistically significant reduction of Parkinsonian motor symptoms in an animal model, and we are preparing these formulations for a first-in-human study as soon as possible," said Dr. Small-Howard.

Through GbS Global Biopharma, its wholly-owned Canadian subsidiary, Gb Sciences has contracted with the University of Lethbridge in Alberta, Canada, to complete required rodent dose-response studies. These studies are scheduled to begin in June 2022 and will help determine the appropriate dose range of active ingredients for humans.

With Parkinson's disease, the second-most common neurodegenerative disease, the market for novel biopharmaceutical products is expected to increase from $3.1 billion in 2016 to $8.8 billion by 2026. Gb Sciences intends to file an Investigational New Drug Application to begin first-in-human clinical trials and evaluate the mechanism of action as early as 2023.

For more information about the company and its strategy, please visit https://gbsciences.com.

About Gb Sciences and GbS Global Biopharma

Gb Sciences, Inc. is a plant-inspired, biopharmaceutical research and development company creating patented, disease-targeted formulations of cannabis- and other plant-inspired therapeutic mixtures for the prescription drug market through its Canadian subsidiary GbS Global Biopharma, Inc. The "plant-inspired" active ingredients in its therapeutic mixtures are synthetic homologues identical to the original plant compounds but produced under current Good Manufacturing Practices. Gb Sciences' intellectual property portfolio contains six issued U.S. and three issued foreign patents, as well as 18 U.S. and 49 foreign patent-pending applications. In its drug development pipeline, Gb Sciences has five preclinical phase product development programs. Gb Sciences' lead program for Parkinson's disease is being prepared for a first-in-human clinical trial. Gb Sciences' formulations for chronic pain, anxiety, and depression are currently in preclinical animal studies with researchers at the National Research Council Canada. The company also recently received positive preclinical proof-of-concept data supporting its complex mixtures for the treatment of Cytokine Release Syndrome related to COVID-19, and its lead candidates will be optimized based on late-stage preclinical studies at Michigan State University. Gb Sciences' productive research and development network includes distinguished universities, hospitals, and Contract Research Organizations. To learn more, visit www.gbsciences.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements relating to future results or events, which are forward-looking statements. Words such as "expects," "intends," "plans," "may," "could," "should," "anticipates," "likely," "believes," and words of similar import may identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only the Company's belief regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. It is possible that the Company's actual results and financial condition may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results and financial condition indicated in these forward-looking statements. Further, information concerning the Company and its business, including factors that potentially could materially affect the Company's business and financial and other results, are contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, available at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release, and we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or correct any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that subsequently occur or of which we hereafter become aware.

