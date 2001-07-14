Eastman Board Chair and CEO Mark J. Costa to be Awarded the 2022 International Palladium Medal

The Société de Chimie Industrielle will award the 2022 International Palladium Medal to Eastman Board Chair and Chief Executive Officer Mark J. Costa for his contributions to the chemical industry and his leadership in enhancing the international aims and objectives of the Société de Chimie Industrielle. He will receive the award at a dinner in his honor on September 12, 2022, at the New York Hilton Midtown.

The International Palladium Medal was established in 1958 and was first presented to Ernest-John Solvay of Belgium in 1961. Subsequent awards have been made to American, French, British, and German recipients biennially. Peter Young and James M. Weatherall, Co-Chairmen of the Société de Chimie Industrielle Award Dinner, commented, “Mark has dedicated his career at Eastman to harnessing the power of innovation and science to solve the world’s biggest challenges, most notably in the circular economy. He has applied his exceptional leadership skills to guiding his company through a period of incredible growth while consistently forging constructive relationships with multiple stakeholders and being fully dedicated to the success of the chemical industry and the people around him. This rare combination of leadership qualities is well matched with the objectives of Société de Chimie Industrielle.”

Mark Costa is Board Chair and Chief Executive Officer of Eastman, a global material innovation company that leverages its world-class technology platforms, deep customer engagement, and differentiated application development to deliver innovative, sustainable solutions to customers in diverse end markets such as transportation, building and construction, and consumables.

During his career at Eastman, Mark has been instrumental in developing the strategies, capabilities, and outcome-driven culture that have led to the company’s greatest period of innovative growth. He has led the company through a major transformation to becoming a leading material innovation company, beginning with a significant change in portfolio by divesting commodity businesses and acquiring and integrating several specialty companies. This transformation has been fueled by his belief in the power of innovation to create value for all stakeholders and deliver on the company’s purpose of enhancing the quality of life in a material way.

As a champion of sustainable innovations, Mark has overseen the launch of Eastman’s molecular recycling technologies aimed at helping to solve the global waste crisis and meaningfully address climate change.

Mark’s passion for a more inclusive and diverse workforce has led to a stronger company culture that strives to create an environment where all employees can bring their true selves to work without fear of bias or discrimination so they can contribute to their fullest potential.

Mark first came to know Eastman during his time as a senior partner with Monitor Deloitte (formerly Monitor Group), a leader in strategy consulting. In 2006, Mark joined Eastman’s executive team as Chief Marketing Officer and leader of corporate strategy and business development. He was named Executive Vice President and assumed profit and loss responsibilities for Specialty Plastics and Performance Polymers businesses in addition to his prior responsibilities in 2008. The following year, his role was expanded to lead the Additives & Functional Products business. During this time, he also served as Chief Marketing Officer and headed the global integrated supply chain as well as Eastman’s global innovation and sustainability initiatives. In 2014, Mark became Board Chair and Chief Executive Officer of Eastman.

Mark serves on the Executive Committee for the American Chemistry Council. He is also an active member of the Society for Chemical Industries (SCI), The Business Roundtable, and The Business Council.

A native of Carmel, California, Mark received a bachelor's degree in economics from the University of California at Berkeley, and an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School. Mark is married and has two sons. In his spare time, he enjoys playing tennis, skiing, and mountain biking.

About Société de Chimie Industrielle

The Société de Chimie, founded in 1918 in New York, is a dynamic and visionary industry organization committed to inspiring interest and knowledge sharing in the Chemical and Life Science Industries through scholarships, mentorships, networking, advanced learning, and the recognition of distinguished leaders.

Specifically, Société is involved in non-profit activities such scholarships and grants for students studying chemistry and chemical engineering, luncheon speaker programs featuring industry leaders and industry experts, a career fair for students, and webinars covering important topics. In addition, The International Palladium Medal is awarded biennially by Société to honor an individual who has distinguished themselves by reason of outstanding contribution to the chemical industry.

For more information about Société, please see www.societe.org.

About Eastman

Founded in 1920, Eastman is a global specialty materials company that produces a broad range of products found in items people use every day. With the purpose of enhancing the quality of life in a material way, Eastman works with customers to deliver innovative products and solutions while maintaining a commitment to safety and sustainability. The company’s innovation-driven growth model takes advantage of world-class technology platforms, deep customer engagement, and differentiated application development to grow its leading positions in attractive end markets such as transportation, building and construction, and consumables. As a globally inclusive and diverse company, Eastman employs approximately 14,000 people around the world and serves customers in more than 100 countries. The company had 2021 revenue of approximately $10.5 billion and is headquartered in Kingsport, Tennessee, USA. For more information, visit www.eastman.com.

