Rushnet, Inc PCAOB Audit Complete With Clean Opinion, Paving the Way for the Next Major Milestones of the 15 Month Plan

ALPHARETTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2022 / Rushnet, Inc (OTC PINK:RSHN), (the "Company") is pleased to announce that its PCAOB audit is complete with a clean opinion from Somerset CPA's and Advisors.

It is with great appreciation that we extend a warm thank you to all of our partners and our teams that assisted in completing this achievement. Thank you to the auditing team at Somerset for their diligence. Thank you to our CPA's and their staff at Whirley and Associates for their determination. Thank you to Danielle Bauer, the team at Grandeza Healthcare, and to Yann Gerville-Reache for their collective efforts and persistence in answering many questions and requests from the auditors to drive this to the finish line.

Rushnet, Inc and its subsidiaries, heliosDX and Grandeza Healthcare are proud to provide this final, clean opinion to further grow the investors' confidence in our achievements and future plan. We know it has been a long audit process that we have all anxiously anticipated, and we are ecstatic to finally receive the clean opinion and move forward with the next part of the plan. Our 15 month plan is only as viable as the truth upon which the company operates and reports.

While we have shown our unadulterated financials with healthy, growing revenues and gross profit, there is one ongoing concern that we will address here. As you may recall, we issued a press release on May the 20th explaining the restructuring of our terms on the current purchase agreement with the previous owners of Chattahoochee Physicians Laboratory Services. The management team of heliosDX is ahead of these concerns and keeps the livelihood of the company as a first priority; hence, our efforts to alleviate the pressure on cash flow related to the audit and tier 2 Regulation A preparations that are now, in large part, behind us. Our ability to pursue our vision is still very much alive and the path is unencumbered by cash flow restrictions for the foreseeable future.

We have created ample breathing room to allow us to reinvest with current profits and lean on financial support where necessary in order to continue to grow through added testing services and future acquisitions, all with the intention of building value into the business. This is what we have done and will continue to do in the future.

Next intended steps for heliosDX:

Submit application for Regulation A

Complete and execute the funding agreements

Close on our targeted acquisition

Merge the laboratories together for efficiencies

Grow the combined operating company to $25,000,000 in revenue

Split-off heliosDX and provide dividends to the deserving Rushnet shareholders

Uplist to another stock exchange

Seek future acquisitions to further grow and add value

We will face challenges along the way, but we hold strong to our long term vision and do not see any hurdles too large to overcome.

About HeliosDx:

heliosDX is a National Clinical Reference Laboratory offering High-Complexity Urine Drug Testing (UDT), Behavioral Drug Testing, Allergy Droplet Cards, Oral Fluids, Infectious Disease (PCR), and NGS Genetic Testing. We are contracted in 44 of the lower 48 states and looking to expand our reach and capabilities. We intend to always stay ahead of the curve by continually investing in our infrastructure with the most efficient scientific proven instruments and latest cutting-edge software for patient and physician satisfaction. In management's opinion, following such best practices are intended to allow heliosDX to provide physicians fast and accurate reporting, meeting, and exceeding industry benchmarks. It is our goal to excel in patient and client care through physician designed panels that aid in testing compliance and reporting education.

About Grandeza Healthcare:

Grandeza Healthcare is a healthcare billing and consulting company. Providing expert billing and coding services to laboratories, medical practices, dental offices, and other medical verticals. In addition to billing, we provide Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) for all clients, as well as customized consulting services. We are a rapidly growing company adding new services and value to further demonstrate our competitive advantage.

