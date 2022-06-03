Students From Indiana Digital Learning School To Be Celebrated with the In-Person Graduation Ceremony They Earned

After two years of questions and distractions, the students from Indiana Digital Learning School (INDLS), an online public school serving K-12 students throughout the state, will celebrate their graduation with an in-person commencement ceremony at Butler University this weekend.

Staffed by state-licensed teachers, INDLS is an online public-school program of the Union School Corporation in Modoc.

“We are thrilled to come together to celebrate the INDLS class of 2022 and their bright futures ahead,” said INDLS Head of School Elizabeth Slinger. “Our students worked so hard to get to this moment, and we can’t wait to see what they do next.”

From 2019 to 2021, INDLS increased its graduation rate by over 55%. This year, INDLS will graduate over 400 students. Approximately 320 students will graduate with a Career Technical Pathway Concentrator Status. Collectively, the Class of 2022 reports having been awarded nearly $1 million worth of college scholarships.

Members of the graduating class report they have been accepted to colleges and universities across Indiana and beyond including Ivy Tech, Ball State University, Purdue University, Indiana State University, Anderson University, IUPUI, Indiana University.

Hana Cunningham is INDLS 2022 valedictorian and Solana Schleicher is the class salutatorian. The ceremony will also feature a poetry reading by graduate Perrena Stockard.

Students choose online learning for a number of reasons—some are looking to escape bullying, some may have fallen academically off track, and others are looking for an alternative to the traditional classroom setting.

INDLS students access a robust online curriculum in the core subjects and a host of electives and attend live online classes taught by state-certified teachers.

Details of the graduation ceremonies are as follows:

WHAT: Indiana Digital Learning School2022 Graduation Ceremony

WHEN: Friday, June 3, 2022, 1 PM EDT

