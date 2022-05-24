Tower One Wireless to present at RBC Capital Markets 2022 Global Communications Infrastructure Conference

MIAMI, FL, May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tower One Wireless, (OTCQB: TOWTF) announced today that Alejandro Ochoa, Founder and CEO will participate at RBC Capital Markets 2022 Global Communications Infrastructure Conference on Tuesday May 24th, 2022 at 1:20 pm MDT. For those interested in seeing Alejandro’s presentation please visit the webcast link below or by visiting the investor relations section on our website.



Tower One Wireless Corp is a public company founded in 2015 with the mission to build, own, develop, and operate high quality build-to-suit multi-tenant communications infrastructure across South American markets mainly in Colombia, Ecuador, and Mexico, facilitating mobile communication coverage for nearly 198 million people across Latin America.

“I am looking forward to presenting our growth over the past year to investors at the RBC conference. Investment in wireless towers within Latin America is of importance to rural communities and areas that are underserved by the existing wireless infrastructure. Tower One is at the forefront of this roll out.” Stated Alejandro Ochoa, CEO Tower One Wireless .

The company is focused on the Build-to-Suit (BTS) strategy for Mobile Network Operators (MNO) whereby a long-term non-cancellable lease is secured with a tenant prior to building a tower. Our primary focus is building towers for municipalities with limited or no cellular coverage using an elite cellular team that has built a combined total of over 2,000 towers. Tower One Wireless Corp also provides tower-related services, including site acquisition, zoning, and permitting, structural analysis, and construction.

Event: RBC Capital Markets 2022

Date: May 24-25, 2022

Location: The Jacquard Hotel, Denver

Presentation: May 24th, 2022 at 1:20 pm MDT

View webcast presentation:

https://www.veracast.com/webcasts/rbc/communications2022/c5t6ud.cfm

About Tower One

Tower One’s principal business is to build, own and operate multi-tenant wireless telecommunications infrastructure (“towers”) in Latin America. Tower One leases space on its towers to mobile network operators. The Company is focused on the build to suit tower industry whereby a long-term lease is secured with a tenant prior to building a tower.

As of April 30, 2022, the Company owns and operates 239 towers in some of the largest Spanish speaking countries in Latin America (Colombia, Ecuador, and Mexico) with a combined population of approximately 198 million people.

