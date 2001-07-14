Santander Bank Opens New Branch on Boylston Street in Boston

Santander Bank, N.A. ("Santander Bank,” “Santander” or “the Bank”) announced the opening of its new branch in Boston located at 885 Boylston Street. To commemorate the new branch, Santander recently hosted a grand opening and ribbon cutting, during which Santander executives presented a $50,000 donation to representatives from St. Francis House. Boston City Councilor Kenzie Bok, who represents the Back Bay, was in attendance to celebrate the branch opening.

“We have been investing in our branch network, and this iconic location in Boston’s Back Bay neighborhood features Santander’s innovative design that encourages engaging, consultative client interactions along with a relaxed environment where clients can meet with bankers and other members of the community,” said Mike Bruno, Santander Bank Region President for New England North. “We look forward to serving the banking needs of local residents and business owners at this exciting new location.”

The branch is a hybrid of Santander’s traditional bank model and its Work Café, an innovation hub where local businesses and the community can nurture new ideas and foster collaboration. The enhanced features include a welcome kiosk where clients can check in for appointments, a teller bar, curated music, and a lounge area where clients can relax before meeting with a banker or other members of the community. There also are four offices where clients can meet privately with bankers to discuss their financial needs. To deepen engagement with the community, there are fully equipped conference rooms the public can use for meetings and space for after-hours events. The 24-hour ATM vestibule is available to clients after branch hours.

Located in the heart of downtown Boston on Boylston Street, St. Francis House is the largest day shelter in Massachusetts, serving hundreds of individuals experiencing homelessness 365 days a year. The organization’s basic, rehabilitative and housing services provide guests with continuous and comprehensive care. Santander has partnered with St. Francis House – philanthropically and through volunteer service – since 2017. The $50,000 donation is a two-year commitment to help employment-ready homeless adults learn about career pathways, increase their hard and soft job skills, receive workplace clothing, prepare resumes, practice for interviews and gain employment.

“Santander is committed to supporting our local communities,” Bruno said. “Our ongoing support of St. Francis House aligns with Santander’s values and our dedication to making a difference in the neighborhoods where we live and work.”

Santander Bank, N.A. is one of the country's largest retail and commercial banks with $102 billion in assets. With its corporate offices in Boston, the Bank's nearly 8,600 employees and nearly 2 million customers are principally located in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Delaware.

