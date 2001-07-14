PGTI University Releases 50th Podcast Episode to Support Dealers and Businesses

PGT+Innovations (NYSE: PGTI), a national leader in the premium window and door category, recently announced that PGTI+University, the company’s customer-focused education team, celebrated the 50th episode of its Clear+Impact+Podcast. PGT Innovations is the only manufacturer to host an educational podcast for dealers and building industry professionals. The Clear Impact Podcast is currently streaming on major music streaming services, including Spotify, iHeartRadio, iTunes, and more.

President and CEO of PGT Innovations Jeff Jackson being interviewed by Digital Learning and Analysis Administrator and Podcast Host for PGTI University Sherri Conner (Photo: Business Wire)

In May 2021, PGTI University developed The Clear Impact Podcast to educate dealers and members of the building industry on various topics. To date, series topics have included Intro to PGTI, Windows and Doors 101, Running a Successful Business, and Workforce of Tomorrow. The team most recently launched their 50th episode, Innovations – Past, Present, and Future.

Several episodes feature interviews with members of the c-suite and senior management team of PGTI where executives share their insight on legal issues, finance, and market trends. Various other topics include keys for leadership and future goals for the company with President and CEO Jeff Jackson, creating a healthy company culture with Chief Human Resources Officer Debbie LaPinska, and keys for technology with Vice President of Information Technology Steven Colopy. The latest topic series, Innovations – Past, Present, and Future, kicked off with an interview with PGT Innovations Co-Founder and Chairman of the Board Rod Hershberger.

"At PGT Innovations, we are always looking for innovative ways to serve our dealer partners," said President and CEO of PGT Innovations Jeff Jackson. "The Clear Impact Podcast allows us a unique opportunity to support our dealers’ business operations in ways other than just supplying outstanding products, and many of the episodes also provide valuable content to help other professionals across the building industry.”

A particularly relevant topic series within the podcast discusses best practices for companies to recruit full-time talent and interns, as well as proven methods to retain employees. This topic is timely as the U.S. economy faces its most intense labor shortage in decades. The Department of Labor cited more than 11 million job openings across the country and 6.5 million unemployed workers in December 2021. This specific series provides a deeper look into PGTI's own internship program, and shares insights around how other businesses can use similar strategies to recruit talent for their own internal structure.

“Beyond the benefits this podcast provides to our customers, I am incredibly proud of the PGTI University team for launching the first podcast by a window and door manufacturer,” said Jackson. “This also helps PGT Innovations continue to lead for the collective good of the entire fenestration industry.”

PGTI University will continue to add new episodes to the existing podcast series on a weekly basis and plans to introduce new topics throughout the year. Listeners can access the podcast at PGTIUniversity.com%2FPodcasts.

About PGTI University:

Established in April 2000, PGTI University has a Product and Technical curriculum that offers training on products from within the PGT Innovations family of brands, as well as courses that address ordering to installation, and everything in between. Attendees can learn about the latest building code changes and how they impact their business; improve their ability to interpret engineering notes; and obtain many offered PGTI certifications.

