Harris Williams Advises Dermatologists of Central States on its Partnership with SkyKnight Capital

Harris+Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces it advised Dermatologists of Central States (DOCS), a portfolio company of Sheridan Capital Partners (Sheridan), on its partnership with SkyKnight Capital (SkyKnight). DOCS is a leading dermatology group practice with clinics located across Ohio, Michigan, West Virginia, Illinois, Indiana, Pennsylvania, and North Carolina. The transaction was led by Paul+Hepper, Geoff+Smith, Charles+Busch and Teddy Reeve of the Harris Williams Healthcare+%26amp%3B+Life+Sciences+%28HCLS%29+Group.

“DOCS has built an impressive footprint throughout the Midwest and is well positioned to drive continued growth within its core markets and beyond,” said Geoff Smith, a managing director at Harris Williams. “DOCS’ historical success partnering with and attracting best-in-class providers speaks to the company’s core principles of clinical excellence and provider-centric culture.”

“The accelerating pace of dermatology platform activity over the last 12 months is indicative of the high degree of investor interest in the sector,” added Charles Busch, a vice president at Harris Williams.

“DOCS has experienced tremendous growth under Sheridan’s ownership, and we look forward to following the company’s continued success in its next phase of growth with SkyKnight,” said Paul Hepper, a managing director at Harris Williams.

“We are extremely appreciative of the Harris Williams team’s advice and tireless work ethic in helping us to identify and partner with SkyKnight,” said John Macke, CEO of DOCS.

DOCS is a leading dermatology group practice with clinics located across Ohio, Michigan, West Virginia, Illinois, Indiana, Pennsylvania and North Carolina. Headquartered in Cincinnati with more than 80 locations and over 190 providers, DOCS is one of the largest dermatology group practices in the U.S., providing a comprehensive service offering to address a full spectrum of patient needs.

Sheridan is a Chicago-based healthcare private equity firm that focuses on lower-middle market buyouts and growth equity in the U.S. and Canada. Sheridan partners with companies in the verticals of providers and provider services, healthcare IT and outsourced services, and consumer health and medical products, bringing strategic resources to accelerate growth, build enduring value, and achieve strong results.

SkyKnight manages $2.5 billion in private equity capital on behalf of leading institutional family offices, foundations, endowments and pensions. SkyKnight makes long-term investments into high-quality businesses in acyclical growth sectors alongside exceptional management teams.

Harris+Williams, an investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, advocates for sellers and buyers of companies worldwide through critical milestones and provides thoughtful advice during the lives of their businesses. By collaborating as one firm across Industry Groups and geographies, the firm helps its clients achieve outcomes that support their objectives and strategically create value. Harris Williams is committed to execution excellence and to building enduring, valued relationships that are based on mutual trust. Harris Williams is a subsidiary of the PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC).

The Harris Williams HCLS Group has experience across a broad range of sectors, including healthcare providers; payors and payor services; outsourced pharmaceutical services; medical device supply chain; healthcare IT; and pharmacy. For more information on the HCLS Group and other recent transactions, visit the HCLS+Group%26rsquo%3Bs section of the Harris Williams website.

Harris Williams LLC is a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. Harris Williams & Co. Ltd is a private limited company incorporated under English law with its registered office at 8th Floor, 20 Farringdon Street, London EC4A 4AB, UK, registered with the Registrar of Companies for England and Wales (registration number 07078852). Harris Williams & Co. Ltd is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Harris Williams & Co. Corporate Finance Advisors GmbH is registered in the commercial register of the local court of Frankfurt am Main, Germany, under HRB 107540. The registered address is Bockenheimer Landstrasse 33-35, 60325 Frankfurt am Main, Germany (email address: [email protected]). Geschäftsführer/Directors: Jeffery H. Perkins, Paul Poggi. (VAT No. DE321666994). Harris Williams is a trade name under which Harris Williams LLC, Harris Williams & Co. Ltd and Harris Williams & Co. Corporate Finance Advisors GmbH conduct business.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220602005772/en/