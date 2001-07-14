Church & Dwight Webcasts Fireside Chat at the dbAccess Global Consumer Conference

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE: CHD) will participate in a fireside chat at the dbAccess Global Consumer Conference on Thursday, June 16 at 9:15 a.m. CEST (3:15 a.m. EDT). A link to the broadcast will be provided through the Investors section of Church & Dwight’s website at http%3A%2F%2Finvestor.churchdwight.com%2Finvestors%2Fnews-events.

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. founded in 1846, is the leading U.S. producer of sodium bicarbonate, popularly known as baking soda. The Company manufactures and markets a wide range of personal care, household, and specialty products under recognized brand names such as ARM & HAMMER®, TROJAN®, OXICLEAN®, SPINBRUSH®, FIRST RESPONSE®, NAIR®, ORAJEL®, XTRA®, L’IL CRITTERS® and VITAFUSION®, BATISTE®, WATERPIK®, FLAWLESS®, ZICAM®. THERABREATH®. These fourteen key brands represent approximately 80% of the Company’s products sales. For more information, visit the Company’s website.

