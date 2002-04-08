Accolade Announces Participation in June Investor Conferences

SEATTLE, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accolade, Inc. ( ACCD) today announced that it will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences. A webcast and replay of each event will be available at ir.accolade.com.



Wednesday, June 8 at 4:10 pm ET . Stifel 2022 Cross Sector Insight Conference in Boston

. Stifel 2022 Cross Sector Insight Conference in Boston Thursday, June 9 at 3:00 pm ET . 42nd Annual William Blair Growth Stock Conference in Chicago

. 42nd Annual William Blair Growth Stock Conference in Chicago Thursday, June 16 at 12:20 pm ET. Goldman Sachs 43rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA



About Accolade, Inc.

Accolade ( ACCD) provides millions of people and their families with an exceptional healthcare experience that is personal, data driven and value based to help every person live their healthiest life. Accolade solutions combine virtual primary care, mental health support and expert medical opinion services with intelligent technology and best-in-class care navigation. Accolade's Personalized Healthcare approach puts humanity back in healthcare by building relationships that connect people and their families to the right care at the right time to improve outcomes, lower costs and deliver consumer satisfaction. Accolade consistently receives consumer satisfaction ratings over 90%. For more information, visit accolade.com.

Investor Contact:

Todd Friedman, Investor Relations, [email protected]

Source: Accolade