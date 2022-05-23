Meridian Bioscience to Participate in the 2022 H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

PR Newswire

CINCINNATI, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVO), a leading global provider of diagnostic testing solutions and life science raw materials, announced today its participation in the 2022 H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference. Jack Kenny, Chief Executive Officer, will pre-record the company's presentation. A link to Mr. Kenny's presentation will be posted on May 24, 2022, on the Meridian Bioscience website at https://investor.meridianbioscience.com/news-events/events-presentations/, and will be accessible for 90 days.

For additional information on the 2022 H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference, please visit www.hcwevents.com/globalconference/.

About Meridian Bioscience, Inc.

Meridian is a fully integrated life science company that develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a broad range of innovative diagnostic products. We are dedicated to developing and delivering better solutions that give answers with speed, accuracy, and simplicity that are redefining the possibilities of life from discovery to diagnosis. Through discovery and development, we provide critical life science raw materials used in immunological and molecular tests for human, animal, plant, and environmental applications. Through diagnosis, we provide diagnostic solutions in areas including gastrointestinal and upper respiratory infections and blood lead level testing. We build relationships and provide solutions to hospitals, reference laboratories, research centers, veterinary testing centers, physician offices, diagnostics manufacturers, and biotech companies in more than 70 countries around the world.

Meridian's shares are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, symbol VIVO. Meridian's website address is www.meridianbioscience.com.

Contact:

Charlie Wood

Vice President – Investor Relations

Meridian Bioscience, Inc.

Phone: +1 513.271.3700

Email: [email protected]

