Comcast to Participate in Credit Suisse Investor Conference

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) announced that on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, Jeff Shell, Chief Executive Officer of NBCUniversal, will participate in the 24th Annual Credit Suisse Communications Conference.

A live webcast of the event will be available on the Company's Investor Relations website at www.cmcsa.com on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at 12:00 P.M. Eastern Time. An on-demand replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220602005670/en/