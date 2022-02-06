Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Insight Advisors, LLC/ PA

Insight Advisors, LLC/ PA recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 317 stocks valued at a total of $332.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(6.71%), AMZN(3.20%), and NVDA(1.98%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Insight Advisors, LLC/ PA’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 8,459-share investment in NAS:ROKU. Previously, the stock had a 0.57% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $146.53 during the quarter.

On 06/02/2022, Roku Inc traded for a price of $97.66 per share and a market cap of $13.11Bil. The stock has returned -73.89% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Roku Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 98.36, a price-book ratio of 4.66, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 52.01 and a price-sales ratio of 4.63.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.29, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

During the quarter, Insight Advisors, LLC/ PA bought 611 shares of NAS:GOOGL for a total holding of 2,229. The trade had a 0.51% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $2715.99.

On 06/02/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $2348.37 per share and a market cap of $1,543.22Bil. The stock has returned -4.34% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.17, a price-book ratio of 6.07, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.79, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.06 and a price-sales ratio of 5.84.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Insight Advisors, LLC/ PA bought 22,682 shares of ARCA:SCHG for a total holding of 44,331. The trade had a 0.51% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $72.89.

On 06/02/2022, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF traded for a price of $64.2 per share and a market cap of $14.35Bil. The stock has returned -8.09% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 32.97 and a price-book ratio of 9.24.

Insight Advisors, LLC/ PA reduced their investment in NAS:NVDA by 5,170 shares. The trade had a 0.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $251.13.

On 06/02/2022, NVIDIA Corp traded for a price of $195.4699 per share and a market cap of $487.32Bil. The stock has returned 12.74% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NVIDIA Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 52.26, a price-book ratio of 18.54, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.63, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 42.88 and a price-sales ratio of 16.77.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.75, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru established a new position worth 41,882 shares in NAS:SQQQ, giving the stock a 0.43% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $39.17 during the quarter.

On 06/02/2022, PROSHARES TRUST traded for a price of $45.3824 per share and a market cap of $2.38Bil. The stock has returned -13.24% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

