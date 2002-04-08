Katapult to Present at the Barclays Emerging Payments and Fintech Forum

PLANO, Texas, May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Katapult Holdings, Inc. (“Katapult”), an e-commerce focused financial technology company, will be participating in the Barclays Emerging Payments and Fintech Forum.



Chief Executive Officer, Orlando Zayas and Chief Financial Officer, Karissa Cupito, will participate in a fireside chat as well as discuss the Company’s first quarter performance on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 4:40 PM Eastern Time.

The live audio webcast will be available on the Katapult Investor Relations website at https://ir.katapultholdings.com/news-events/news-releases . After the event, an archive of the webcast will also be available for a limited time on the Katapult Investor Relations website.

Link to the webcast: https://kvgo.com/barclays/katapult-may-2022

Katapult ( KPLT) Katapult is a next generation platform for digital and mobile-first commerce for the non-prime consumer. Katapult provides point of sale lease purchase options for consumers challenged with accessing traditional financial products who are seeking to obtain everyday durable goods. The Company has developed a sophisticated end-to-end technology platform that enables seamless integration with merchants, underwriting capabilities that exceed the industry standard, and exceptional customer experiences.

