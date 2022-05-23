Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Booking Holdings to Attend the Cowen 50th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

Author's Avatar
35 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NORWALK, Conn., May 23, 2022

NORWALK, Conn., May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) today announced that Chief Executive Officer Glenn Fogel and Financial Officer David Goulden will be speaking at Cowen 50th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on June 2nd at 10:50 am ET. A live audio cast of the presentation will be available to the public at http://ir.bookingholdings.com. A replay will be available for 90 days.

booking_holdings_Logo.jpg

About Booking Holdings
Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) is the world's leading provider of online travel and related services, provided to consumers and local partners in more than 220 countries and territories through six primary consumer-facing brands: Booking.com, Priceline, Agoda, Rentalcars.com, KAYAK and OpenTable. The mission of Booking Holdings is to make it easier for everyone to experience the world. For more information, visit BookingHoldings.com and follow us on Twitter @BookingHoldings.

favicon.png?sn=NY66255&sd=2022-05-23 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/booking-holdings-to-attend-the-cowen-50th-annual-technology-media--telecom-conference-301552990.html

SOURCE Booking Holdings

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY66255&Transmission_Id=202205231400PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY66255&DateId=20220523
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus