SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Weiss Law Reminds BKI, SAIL, SAVE, and EXTN Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and

would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning

this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

Weiss Law

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York, NY 10007

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

[email protected]

Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE: BKI)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE: BKI), in connection with the proposed acquisition of BKI by Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, BKI shareholders will receive $85.00 for each share of BKI common stock owned in a mix of cash (80%) and stock (20%), subject to proration. If you own BKI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/bki

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SAIL)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SAIL), in connection with the proposed acquisition of SAIL by Thoma Bravo. Under the terms of the merger agreement, SAIL shareholders will receive $65.25 in cash for each share of SAIL common stock owned. If you own SAIL shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/sail

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE: SAVE)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE: SAVE), in connection with the proposed merger of SAVE with Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. ("Frontier"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, SAVE shareholders will receive 1.9126 shares of Frontier plus $2.13 in cash for each share of SAVE common stock owned, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $18.09 based upon Frontier's May 12, 2022 closing price of $8.34. If you own SAVE shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/save

Exterran Corporation (NYSE: EXTN)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Exterran Corporation (NYSE: EXTN) in connection with the proposed merger of EXTN with Enerflex Ltd. ("Enerflex"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, EXTN shareholders will receive 1.021 shares of Enerflex common stock for each share of EXTN common stock owned. If you own EXTN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/extn

